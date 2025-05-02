Trinidad and Tobago whip Barbados in Women's T20 Blaze opener

FILE: TT’s Britney Cooper smashed 42 runs from 41 balls. -

Trinidad and Tobago's women's cricketers got off to a fine start in Cricket West Indies' (CWI) 2025 Women's T20 Blaze tournament when they defeated Barbados by 36 runs in a low-scoring match at the Arnos Vale Playing Field, St Vincent on May 1.

Barbados leg-spinner Keila Elliott had a splendid showing with figures of five for 17 from her four overs, but her team's batting left a lot to be desired as TT coasted to a comfortable win.

Sent in to have first strike, TT made 114 for seven, with top-order batters Rachael Vincent (50 off 54 balls) and veteran Britney Cooper (42 off 41) doing the bulk of the work in their 83-run stand for the second wicket. TT lost opener Djenaba Joseph (two) in the second over, but Vincent and Cooper recovered the innings nicely to frustrate the Barbados bowlers.

Vincent struck three fours and two sixes in her innings – the only sixes of the match – with Cooper hitting four boundaries. Cooper was dismissed by Elliott in the 16th over with TT's score on 91, becoming the first of two stumping victims for wicket-keeper Kycia Knight.

TT had a torrid end to their innings, with Barbados claiming six wickets for just 23 runs. Elliott was undeniably the star for Barbados as she added the scalps of Lee-Ann Kirby (one), Anisa Mohammed (four), Steffie Soogrim (duck) and Windies under-19 captain Samara Ramnath (two) to claim her five-for.

The Barbados innings never got off the ground, though, and a combination of tight bowling and sharp fielding saw them bowled out for a meagre 78 in the 18th over. The left-arm spin of Soogrim did most of the damage as she had figures of three for 15, with Kirby grabbing two for 11 with her teasing medium-pace. Barbados also had three run-outs in their innings which did little to help their cause.

Barbados had a stuttering start as they slipped to 21 for three in the fourth over as Asabi Callender (six), Trishan Holder (one) and Knight (nine) were all dismissed cheaply.

Batting at number four, former West Indies player Kyshona Knight (24 not out off 31) was the lone warrior for Barbados as wickets fell around her rapidly. A sixth-wicket stand of 31 between Kyshona and Allison Gordon (12) gave Barbados a glimmer of hope, but that hope soon evaporated when the latter was run out in the 15th over after being sent back by Kyshona. Barbados slipped to 69 for six with the fall of Gordon's wicket.

The Barbados lower-order caved in quickly thereafter as TT got the last four wickets for just nine runs, with Kirby helping herself to the scalps of Elliott and Shanika Bruce.

From 2.30 pm on May 3, TT will play Jamaica in their second match.

Summarised Scores:

TT – 114/7 from 20 overs (Rachael Vincent 50, Britney Cooper 42; Keila Elliott 5/17) vs BARBADOS – 78 from 17.5 overs (Kyshona Knight 24 not out; Steffie Soogrim 3/15, Lee-Ann Kirby 2/11). TT won by 36 runs.

LEEWARD ISLANDS – 88/7 from 20 overs (Amanda Edwards 28, Qiana Joseph 25; Sheneta Grimmond 3/15, Ashmini Munisar 2/17) vs GUYANA – 89/3 from 18.2 overs (Realeanna Grimmond 33, Shemaine Campbelle 23 not out). Guyana won by seven wickets.