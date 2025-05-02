Time to get down to work

ALL GONE: From left, former prime minister Stuart Young, Dr Keith Rowley and Rohan Sinanan who resigned as PNM chairman, political leader and deputy political leader, respectively, speaking to reporters on April 28 after the party was resoundingly defeated in the general elections. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: The election has come and gone. The people have spoken. There are many lessons learnt and to be learnt by all involved.

The PNM led by Stuart Young fought hard and tirelessly. Young, though having many disadvantages such as a global economic downturn, slow recovery from the pandemic and a short window to campaign, gave it his all. Unfortunately for him and the PNM, it was not enough to garner the majority of votes.

The PNM has begun its restructuring and rebuilding process quickly and out of that, Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, a woman of class, humility and integrity has been appointed Opposition leader. She has received the support of her colleagues to continue the fight and to get the PNM house ready to face the polls in 60 months.

Congratulations must be given to Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar who, "give Jacqueline her jacket," stood resilient, patient and determined. She and her members no doubt worked extremely hard which has borne fruit.

The PM and her government will now have the responsibility of managing the affairs of the country with the public eager to see delivery on their campaign promises. For the good of the country, I do wish them well.

Most importantly, the citizens must be congratulated. The country embarked on a free and fair election process, one that we as a people are fortunate to have. There are many countries globally where the opportunity to vote is not afforded to its citizens.

This opportunity should not be taken lightly. The education system should reiterate to the younger ones the significance of elections and it's importance. The only negative I observed this past election season was the level of hate emanating from some diehard supporters.

A scroll through social media would have shown derogatory posts about opponents, vulgar memes and baseless accusations. While we all can become emotional about our beliefs, it does not justify becoming a bully towards anyone with opposing views.

A lot of this hate came from those aspiring for office.

I want to encourage all our leaders, in all political affiliations, to seek to unite the citizens. Be mindful of the language you use and show love and respect to each other. The citizens clearly want the "Panday/Manning " type cordial relationship between our leaders both in and out of the parliament.

I will continue writing and giving kudos or criticism where it is due on both the government and opposition. All who sit in parliament will be monitored meticulously by we the citizens. At the end of the day, we are all one people, if we see someone in distress we don't ask their political affiliation before we decide to help, we are all human beings who want a better life for us and for the future of our country.

Elections are over, the dust has settled. Let's begin the work of the people. Neither the UNC nor the PNM, Kamla, Stuart or Penny, are our enemies. The enemies are the criminals hurting and murdering our citizens. Let's come together and work towards a greater TT for all to enjoy.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando