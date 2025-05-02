St Francis of Assisi church hosts Joyful Canticles concert

-

The St Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Belmont will host a special two-day concert, Joyful Canticles , celebrating the beauty of the recently restored church and strengthening the Belmont community.

"As the only listed heritage building in Belmont, St Francis of Assisi RC Church has been a beacon of faith and history," a media release said.

The concerts on May 3-4 serve as both a cultural showcase and a fundraising initiative to assist with the restoration costs of this historic site, the release said.

Featuring an eclectic mix of musical performances from local and international artists, choirs, and instrumentalists, the concert promises an unforgettable experience. Audiences will be treated to a spectacular blend of classical, gospel, and contemporary music, reflecting the rich heritage and vibrancy of the Belmont community, the release said.

“This concert, Joyful Canticles, is more than just an event – it’s a celebration of our journey, our history, and our unwavering community spirit,” PRO of the Building Committee Jose Nivet said in the release. “We invite everyone to join us in appreciation of our beautifully restored church and to support our mission to fully complete its restoration.”

Tickets are available at St Francis of Assisi RC Church and select outlets.

For more info: stfrancisbelmont@gmail.com or 388-9039.