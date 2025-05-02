Rubio calls Kamla: Congratulations Prime Minister

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio -

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken directly with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on matters of mutual interest to the US and Trinidad and Tobago.

That conversation took place in a phone call between Rubio and Persad-Bissessar on May 2.

A statement issued by the US State Department on the same day said the purpose of the call for for Rubio to personally congratulate Persad-Bissessar on being elected prime minister in the April 28 general election.

The State Department said, "They (Rubio and Persad-Bissessar) discussed strengthening our partnership to advance regional security and mutual priorities. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ strong and enduring partnership with TT, grounded in deep historic ties and shared goals for regional security and prosperity."

That conversation, the State Department continued, involved discussions about opportunities to enhance co-operation on mutual priorities, regional security, and defence co-operation.

No further details were provided on any of these areas.

The State Department repeated Rubio's reaffirmation of the US' strong and enduring partnership with TT, grounded in deep historic ties and shared goals for regional security and prosperity, in a statement on April 29.

A statement issued by the State Department on April 18, said Rubio spoke with then-prime minister Stuart Young about US-TT bilateral relations with a focus on shared priorities in regional energy security and economic cooperation.

In this statement, Rubio recognised the importance of TT's energy initiatives and "Young's effective leadership in this area."

He added the outcomes of any sanctions against Venezuela and its government led by President Nicolas Maduro were not indicative of the US relationship with TT and the value the US places on it.

"Both sides agreed that we are going to work very closely to find a solution that achieves US objectives regarding Venezuela without harming TT."

The statement said Rubio welcomed Young's exploration of viable options that support TT's energy needs while remaining consistent with US sanctions policy.

The statement concluded that Young emphasised his government’s continued commitment to responsible energy sector development and regional security co-operation.

At a news conference on April 8, Young announced the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) licences that allowed TT to explore and develop the Dragon and Manakin-Cocuina cross-border gas fields in Venezuela, had been revoked.

He said government intended to follow the process and apply for the revocation of the OFAC licences to be rescinded or amended.

Young added he would seek to talk directly with Rubio on this matter.

The OFAC licence to explore Dragon was granted on December 21, 2023 under the then Joe Biden administration.

Last July, the OFAC licence for Manakin-Cocuina was granted.

Donald Trump was subsequently elected president in last November's US presidential elections.

At a news conference on March 27, one day after holding bilateral talks with Rubio in Jamaica, Young said the US and TT agreed to continue to collaborate on fighting transnational crime in the region, including combating the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

He hinted at the possibility of legislation to legally declare this gang a foreign terrorist organisation in TT.

Young also said TT applied to acquire certain national security assets from the US to bolster domestic and regional national security.