Republic Bank's 'Five For Fun' Youth Cricket Programme launched in Couva

Youngsters prepare to participate in an exhibition match at the launch of the Republic Bank "Five For Fun" cricket programme at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain on May 1. Photos by Roneil Walcott -

The Trinidad and Tobago leg of the Republic Bank "Five For Fun" Youth Cricket Programme was launched at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on May 1, with youngsters from as many as 80 primary schools expected to be exposed to an exciting format of the game.

Matches will be contested across eight districts – Caroni, North Eastern, Port of Spain, South Eastern, St George, St Patrick, Victoria and Tobago – and caters for students from eight to 12 in what is anticipated to be a fun, safe and inclusive learning environment.

The Five For Fun programme was first launched in St Lucia in 2021, while its reach has also extended to St Kitts, (2022), Guyana (2023) and Grenada (2024).

Matches in the various districts will bowl off from June 16-18, with the districts' festival being held from June 23-27 to qualify the zonal winners to the national finals. The finals will be held on July 9 at a venue to be determined.

National Primary Schools Cricket League president Kelvin Mohammed, who will serve as coordinator of the national programme, praised Republic Bank for their commitment to youth development.

"Most entities enter the game when the lights are bright," Mohammed said. "But you enter at the genesis level."

Each team will have a maximum of eight players, with five players being allowed to play on match days in five-over games. Each playing team must be comprised of three boys and two girls, with special playing conditions set to be applied when an all boys schools meets a coed school.

The format comprises a unique set of rules, with teams getting the chance to earn a maximum of 20 points before games in a bowl-off which will feature every player in the starting five. After the bowl-off, the batting team will have 50 runs added to their total before commencing their innings. Each batter will face one over and will be allowed to continue their innings even if they are dismissed. Each dismissal will see three runs deducted to the team's overall total. The girls will bowl to each other, while the boys will follow suit.

Intriguingly, wide balls will be scored as two runs for the first four overs without being re-bowled. In the fifth and final over, normal wide rules will apply.

Pointing to the make-up of the TT under-15 boys' team, Mohammed said initiatives such as the Five For Fun programme can only help with the development of the young cricketers.

TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath, who also serves as the Cricket West Indies vice-president, also offered high praise for the programme and said it continues his organisation's push for developing the country's next generation of cricketers.

"The Republic Bank Five For Fun cricket programme provides a catalyst and starting points for boys and girls (who) aspire to participate in regional and international cricket. In time, the best will graduate to the senior team setups," Bassarath said.

"This initiative could not be possible without the commitment and shared value in youth development from Republic Bank. The financial giant's investment in the youth of this nation and the Caribbean region through the sport of cricket will not only be showcased in the biggest and most popular cricket tournaments in the world in the near future, but will be seen through successive generations of responsible, progressive and upstanding citizens who will contribute positively to the advancement of our villages, communities and wider society."

With the current West Indies T20 Breakout tournament being championed as a league to help unearth the next crop of talented white-ball players in the region, Bassarath said the developmental drive will also continue later down in the year when grassroots programmes for under-16 and under-19 girls are held.

"It's imperative that the territorial cricket boards and the other national stakeholders continue partnering to further ensure cricket development pathways are resourced and sustained throughout the region," Bassarath said.

At the launch, enthusiastic cricketers from Bamboo Government Primary School, Montrose Government Primary School, Rochard Douglas Presbyterian and Whim Anglican Primary School received their cricket equipment for the tourney and also participated in an exhibition match.

TT Legions head coach Rayad Emrit, as well as national cricketers Cephas Cooper, Jyd Goolie, Amir Jangoo, Kamil Pooran and captain Joshua Da Silva were all present at the launch.