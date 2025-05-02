Ramlogan praises Jeremie's appointment

Attorney General John Jeremie accepts his instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo at President’s House, St Ann’s, on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

FORMER attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, has praised the reappointment of John Jeremie, SC, to the office of Attorney General, calling it a historic and timely development for a country facing deepening legal and governance challenges.

In a statement on May 2, Ramlogan commended Jeremie on becoming the first in Trinidad and Tobago’s history to serve three terms as attorney general. He hailed him as a legal scholar and seasoned public servant uniquely positioned to lead justice reform.

“Over the last decade, he has built a solid reputation as a lawyer whose intellectual ability and unassuming manner made him a formidable opponent in court.

“Those who underestimated him did so at their own peril.”

Ramlogan said Jeremie was his first law lecturer when he pursued a law degree at UWI.

“He was a dedicated and competent tutor who fast became my mentor. He was always willing to assist and go the extra mile for his students and encouraged me to aim for a scholarship to pursue my postgraduate studies in London.

“Both the teacher and his student have therefore held the office of AG.”

Ramlogan said TT was in crisis mode and, “Jeremie has the knowledge, experience and vision to reform and lead the much-needed transformation of the legal system so that justice can be served.

“Public confidence in the administration of justice has been shaken. He must accelerate the changes that are in the process of being implemented in the criminal justice system so that we can take full advantage of the technological developments in the legal field.

“His leadership is both necessary and timely. With the benefit of hindsight, his political and life experiences give him a unique insight that he can use to strengthen transparency, accountability and good governance.

“I add my voice to those wishing him success, even as we all set our shoulders to the wheel in a collective rescue mission – determined to pull our country back from the cliff’s edge on which the rule of law now teeters.”

Ramlogan was attorney general in the People’s Partnership administration from May 28, 2010 to February 2, 2015.