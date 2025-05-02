Prime Minister breaks tradition during swearing-in

Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo courtesy UNC

Many noticed when Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was taking her oath of office at President's House on May 1, she broke from the tradition of swearing on a religious text, instead clasping a copy of the Constitution in her right hand.

The swearing-in was live streamed on television and social media and many commented on Persad-Bissessar's unusual choice.

In her first interview after being sworn-in, she explained she chose to take her oath on the Constitution to show that all people of TT are equal in the eyes of God.

“We say here, ‘every creed and race finds and equal place.’ I didn’t want to choose one holy book as against another because we are all equal in the eyes of God.”

When she was sworn-in for her first term in office in 2010, Persad-Bissessar swore on a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, the Hindu religious text.

“ I took the oath on the Constitution rather than one holy book, because regardless of all the holy books, for all of us there is just one God. There is just one race – the human race – and one God," she said on Thursday.

“I thought it was best, rather than selecting one of the holy books because I subscribe to whatever words they use.

“The Constitution, which is what I promised to uphold, that is what I took the oath on.”

The use of the Constitution in taking oath of office is not a common practice in TT, but it is done elsewhere.

Countries such as India and Italy commonly use the constitution for taking oath of office.

The United States constitution is commonly used in the presidential oath of office, however, at the January 20 inauguration of President Donald Trump, he chose to put his hand on neither the constitution nor any religious text.

Despite a full evening of photo opportunities with supporters and well-wishers, as well as presenting her inaugural speech as Prime Minister, Persad-Bissessar’s night was not yet over. She told reporters at the President’s House that as soon as she leaves, she would head to the party headquarters for a meeting to begin discussions on putting her cabinet in place.

Asked whether she had any ideas as to who may be selected, she declined to identify any one person.

“I can’t tell you before I ask them,” she said. “I have to speak to each one and see who is the best fit. I have accepted resumes from everyone and spent last night reviewing them."