Magical desserts

Passion pie -

Some say desserts are the best part of any meal. I can concur. Before visiting a restaurant I will check the menu and of course the dessert menu too.

I grew up at a time when pre-made desserts for sale were not an option, then came the Jell-O no-bake cheesecake, my mother was a stickler for convenience and also had a curious mind so she would purchase these so-called instant desserts and bring them home.

On a whole though, we made desserts from scratch at home. One of my all-time favourites was pineapple icebox cake, a mix of light sponge layered with a creamy mixture of pineapple and cream, with a bit of crushed almonds for crunch. Icebox desserts were very popular, because they easily served a party of ten, could be made ahead of time, and were the perfect ending to a meal in our Caribbean climate.

Passion fruits are in season and what better way to use them up than in a dessert, The passion pie recipe that follows captures the essence of passion fruit in a delightful creamy pie.

If you are looking for another crowd pleaser the mocha dream pie delivers on all levels. It’s a chilled cheesecake- like dessert flavoured with coffee and chocolate for the ideal pick me up.

These sumptuous desserts will be the perfect Mother's Day treat next week, you can do the shopping next week and put it together early Saturday for a stress-free Sunday!

Mocha dream pie

Crust

2 cups digestive biscuit crumbs or chocolate cookies

2 tbsp sugar

⅓ cup butter, melted

Place cookies in a food processor and process until crumbs form, add the sugar and butter and process for a few seconds more.

Press into the bottom of a 10-inch pie plate, bake for 5 minutes at 325F until just firm, cool.

Filling

1½ tbs gelatin

2 tbs warm water

2 tbs instant coffee granules (extra strong)

½ cup hot water

1 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs, separated

2 8 oz packages cream cheese

2 cup whipped cream

1 tbs cocoa powder

Chocolate shavings and chocolate chips for garnish

Dissolve gelatin in 2 tablespoons warm water, gently warm until melted.

Combine coffee with hot water and stir into gelatin mixture.

Beat eggs with ½ cup sugar, add to gelatin mixture and cook over low heat until thick, about 5 minutes, remove and cool.

Beat cream cheese until smooth, add egg and gelatin mixture, combine.

Fold in whipped cream. Spoon into prepared crust and chill overnight until firm.

Place cocoa powder into a strainer and sift over cake, line the edge with chocolate chips and sprinkle with chocolate shavings.

Chill further until ready to serve.

Makes one 10-inch pie.

Passion pie

4 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 cup evaporated milk

2 tbs cornstarch

½ cup passion fruit puree

¼ tsp cream of tartar

1 pre-baked pie shell

In a small saucepan combine egg yolks with ¾ cup sugar and cornstarch, add milk and cook until mixture becomes thick, remove and stir in passion fruit puree, pour into pie shell and chill.

Preheat oven to 325F.

Beat the whites with the remaining sugar and cream of tartar until stiff,

Spoon onto pie and bake until lightly browned, about 15 to 20 mins.

Serve with a dollop of whipped cream.

Serves 6 to 8

Pineapple icebox cake

This is a traditional dessert in TT that has lost some appeal through the years, mostly from cooks using inferior ingredients. Here, I think I’ve managed to breathe new life into it by simply going back to basics and using pure and first-quality ingredients.

For the sponge:

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

5 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 one-inch strip of lime peel

3 tbs water

Make the sponge:

Beat the eggs with the sugar and lime peel until thick and ribbons form from the beaters when lifted about 5 minutes, add water.

Fold in the flour. Spread batter into a prepared cookie sheet and bake for 10 to 15 minutes until cake springs back when touched.

Remove from oven, place a clean tea towel on a wire rack and sprinkle with icing sugar.

Turn out cake onto towel and carefully remove waxed paper.

Line a loaf tin with plastic wrap and cut the cake to fit the base of the loaf tin, you will need 4 pieces

For the filling:

½ cup unsalted butter

1 cup sifted icing sugar

2 cups heavy cream or whipping cream

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

1½ cups crushed pineapple, drained or fresh pineapple very finely chopped

¼ cup toasted, chopped almonds

Cream the butter with the icing sugar until light and fluffy.

Add the egg and beat until creamy, add the vanilla.

Place the cream in a small bowl and whip until light, add 1½ cups to the butter mixture and combine. Fold in pineapple.

To assemble:

Place one layer of cake at the base of the loaf tin, spread ¼ the mixture over the cake, repeat using 4 layers, top with the balance of the cream and sprinkle on almonds.

Serves 10

