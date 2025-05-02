Let's have independent state boards

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: With the customary wave of board resignations following a change in government, a longstanding governance gap is once again exposed.

Twenty years ago, I proposed a policy that remains urgent today – and that is to appoint at least one-third of state board members as independent directors.

This ensures continuity, accountability and proper oversight during political transitions – especially in those critical state enterprises. While political patronage pressures are real, good governance demands a buffer of independence to protect national interests and maintain stability.

RICHARD YOUNG

Via e-mail