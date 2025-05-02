Kamla's promise on return to government: 'A PM for all'

PM & THE DOC: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her husband Dr Gregory Bissessar after Persad-Bissessar was sworn-in at President's House, St Ann's, on May 1. - Faith Ayoung

IN AN impassioned and heartfelt address, newly appointed Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar vowed to lead a government defined by compassion, unity, and resolve.

Speaking after she was sworn in at President’s House, St Ann's, Port of Spain, on May 1, she promised a new era of inclusion, care and responsible governance for all citizens.

In a notable difference from her first swearing-in, Persad-Bissessar chose to swear on the Constitution, as opposed to her 2010 swearing-in, when she took the oath on the Bhagavad Gita, the Hindu holy book. As she read the oath, administered by President Christine Kangaloo, Persad-Bissessar's voice wavered with emotion. Persad-Bissessar, now 73, was 58 when she sworn in on May 24, 2010.

In her first address as prime minister for the second time, she outlined a vision for a strategic, inclusive, and forward-thinking administration. With determination, she stressed her government’s commitment to national transformation and long-term progress.

“Our highest priority will be not just to communicate with you, but to commune with you.

“Some of the seeds we plant during our five-year journey may not bear fruit for us, but our children, grandchildren and generations to come surely will.”

Clad in lilac, a colour symbolising hope and renewal – metallic lime green was her choice in 2010 – she pledged in six months, the public would see a safer, more harmonious country under her leadership.

“You will be my priority. You must always know you have a leader who cares for you and understands your problems.”

Turning to her soon-to-be-appointed members of Parliament and cabinet ministers, who will be sworn in on May 3, Persad-Bissessar signalled a readiness to govern decisively.

“Next week, we will outline our plans for the coming months.”

She reminded them of the core values that powered her campaign: fairness, justice, and unity across party lines.

“Patriotism is ensuring everybody wins, and that includes those who supported other political parties. Patriotism does not mean letting the majority suffer while a greedy few prosper. Patriotism does not mean staying silent to eat ‘ah food while the poor and working class are being abused or taken advantage of.”

She warned incoming officials that service to the people must be rooted in integrity and empathy.

“If you treat citizens with callousness, contempt, or corruption, I guarantee you retribution will be swift and brutal.

“Never mistake my appearance or kindness for weakness. There is nothing more dangerous than a mother who believes her children are in danger. Everyone would be wise to remember for the next five years.”

Revisiting a familiar theme from her campaign, she took aim at entrenched elites and corrupt financiers.

“To the fake elites and eat-ah-food financiers who have looted this country for the last ten years, democracy may be imperfect, but once every five years, no matter your wealth or status, we are all equal on election day.”

Addressing the inequalities faced by rural and marginalised communities, Persad-Bissessar reaffirmed her promise of national unity.

“Beyond the lighthouse in Port of Spain, there is a country with real people. Real feelings, real dreams, and real ambitions. This is our country too. I dedicate my term to the forgotten people of this nation.”

She called out specific communities often neglected in public policy and government programmes.

“If you are living on the fringes of the Guanapo, if you are living in the coconut estates in Icacos, if you are in Kernahan village in the Nariva swamp, on the coastline in Charlotteville, Tobago or in the lagoons of Barrackpore, I see you, we see you, every single one.

“If you are UNC, TPP, PNM or any other affiliation, I see you. You will be treated equally and fairly. I made a promise that everybody will win, and I intend to fulfil it.”

Reflecting on her decade as Opposition Leader, she opened up about personal pain and resilience.

“I know how it feels to be forgotten. I know how it feels to be humiliated and written off. After demitting the office of Prime Minister in 2015, I was a pariah to many because, in their eyes, I had nothing left to give."

She said for ten years, her only companions were a photo of her mother hanging on her office wall, her husband and children and the loyal UNC rank and file who loved her for who she is, not for what she could offer.

She said it was the poorest and most humble who lifted her up when others had their foot on her neck. Persad-Bissessar offered a rallying cry of perseverance and defiance.

“The old guard dies, but I want to know – we never ever surrender.”

Reassuring the nation of her government’s ability and will to deliver real results, she said:

“We have done it before and we will do it again. We will work to make life better for all.”

She criticised the former administration’s governance style.

“Some may have treated the people of our land like problems, but I know that the people of our land are the solution. We have a real plan and we are ready to deliver.”

She called on the public to reclaim their dignity and collective strength, saying in the next five years, they are taking back TT's future.

“You are defending your family. You are standing up for every community that was abandoned. You are fighting for every child who deserves better. We will rebuild hope. We will rebuild dignity.”

She stressed her message is one of hope and national healing.

“Together, we will rebuild person by person, community by community, heart by heart. TT is too blessed to be broken.”

She expressed gratitude to the people who believed in her.

“My role as PM is simple – it is to love you and to do everything possible to make you and your loved ones happy.”

She acknowledged the burden of national leadership, saying to whom much is given, much is expected.

“We, as a nation and as a people, have been blessed with much. And admittedly, we have also wasted much.”

She stressed the importance of long-term, generational thinking.

“Now is the time to govern not just to win the next election but to create wealth and opportunity for seven generations into the future."

Persad-Bissessar said TT must do better – it must be more innovative, create meaningful opportunities, and do right by citizens so that TT can all, united as one nation, step boldly into the future with confidence.

She outlined her government’s core goals: economic revitalisation, security reform, technological access and revenue diversification.

“This day marks the beginning of a journey to rebuild our economy, restore security, revolutionise access to technology, diversify our revenue streams, and renew the people’s faith and confidence to propel this country forward.”

She concluded with a pledge to remain grounded and present in the lives of ordinary citizens.

“I will never be detached from your feelings and aspirations. I will never do my own thing while the country cries out. I will always be listening. I will be following you.”

She closed with a reading from the Bible, first Peter, chapter three, verses eight to 12.

Her final words echoed with passion, as she said, “It is time to turn pain into power.

“It is time to turn frustration into action. Choose courage over fear. Choose harmony over division. Choose hope over despair. TT has had prime ministers before me and will have others after me. But you will never have another prime minister who loves this country as much as I do.”

Editor's note: The Prime Minister's full speech can be found at Newsday.co.tt