Multimedia
Kamla Persad-Bissessar sworn in as Trinidad and Tobago’s 9th PM
Newsday Reporter
ON May 1, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was sworn in as Trinidad and Tobago’s ninth prime minister at a ceremony held at President’s House, St Ann's, Port of Spain. John Jeremie was also sworn in as the nation’s new Attorney General.
This marks Jeremie’s third term as AG and Persad-Bissessar's second term as PM. She was previously sworn in on May 24, 2010.
Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung attended the event and brought back these images.
Comments
"Kamla Persad-Bissessar sworn in as Trinidad and Tobago’s 9th PM"