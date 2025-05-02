Kamla Persad-Bissessar sworn in as Trinidad and Tobago’s 9th PM

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar accepts her instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo at President’s House, St Ann’s, on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

ON May 1, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was sworn in as Trinidad and Tobago’s ninth prime minister at a ceremony held at President’s House, St Ann's, Port of Spain. John Jeremie was also sworn in as the nation’s new Attorney General.

This marks Jeremie’s third term as AG and Persad-Bissessar's second term as PM. She was previously sworn in on May 24, 2010.

Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung attended the event and brought back these images.