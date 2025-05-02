N Touch
Kamla Persad-Bissessar sworn in as Trinidad and Tobago’s 9th PM

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar accepts her instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo at President’s House, St Ann’s, on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar accepts her instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo at President’s House, St Ann’s, on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

ON May 1, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was sworn in as Trinidad and Tobago’s ninth prime minister at a ceremony held at President’s House, St Ann's, Port of Spain. John Jeremie was also sworn in as the nation’s new Attorney General.

This marks Jeremie’s third term as AG and Persad-Bissessar's second term as PM. She was previously sworn in on May 24, 2010.

Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung attended the event and brought back these images.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar takes her oath of office using the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago as President Christine Kangaloo looks on at President's House, St Ann's, on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Attorney General John Jeremie takes the oath of office, administered by President Christine Kangaloo at President’s House, St Ann’s, on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Attorney General John Jeremie accepts his instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo at President’s House, St Ann’s, on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Attorney General John Jeremie and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the swearing-in ceremony at President's House, St Ann's, on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, left, and President Christine Kangaloo at the swearing-in ceremony held at President's House, St Ann's, on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung - Faith Ayoung

From left, Tobago Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, Speaker of the House Bridgid Annisette-George, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Attorney General John Jeremie and President of the Senate Nigel de Freitas at President's House, St Ann's, on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks to reporters at President's House, St Ann's, on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her husband Dr Gregory Bissessar, after Persad-Bissessar was sworn in at President's House, St Ann's, on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

UNC deputy political leader Dr Roodal Moonilal, left, shakes hands with Attorney General John Jeremie at President’s House, St Ann’s, on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks to the media at President's House, St Ann's, on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar greets supporters outside President's House after her swearing-in ceremony on May 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

