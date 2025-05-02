John Jeremie gets third run as AG

I SWEAR: Attorney General John Jeremie takes the oath of office, administered by President Christine Kangaloo at President’s House, St Ann’s, on May 1. - Faith Ayoung

John Jeremie has been appointed as this country’s Attorney General once again, marking his third time in the role and his first stint under the United National Congress (UNC) administration, led by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

He previously served as AG under the PNM in two separate administrations led by former prime minister Patrick Manning.

His first term ran from 2003 to 2007 and he resumed the position from 2009 to 2010.

After he was sworn in on May 1, John said it was an honour but a huge responsibility.

“I really meant what I said on the campaign trail, I feel that Trinidad and Tobago is at a point now in its history, an infection point, and that we are pretty close to the brink of disaster, that is my feeling.

“The AG’s office is a rule of law office and there are some things that have taken place over last couple weeks in particular and even stretching out beyond that, over the last government’s term, which I am very concerned about.”

John declined to go into details at first but then cited a very high legal bill coming out of the AG’s office.

Asked to respond to comments made about his appearance on a UNC platform before the election, John said the comments about reflected more on those who made them.

Asked about what he brings to the office, he said, “Experience for one, I’ve served before two terms with the prime minister of a different party.

“This prime minister would have considered that I brought value.”

He said Persad-Bissessar first broached the idea of him returning to public office earlier this year but at that time, he told he was unwilling to return.

Throughout his political career, Jeremie was no stranger to controversy. His tenure was marked by significant legal and political conflict, including confrontations with legal bodies, opposition parties and even members of his own government.

In 2006, then-PM Manning publicly criticised Jeremie for his role in the controversy surrounding the Integrity Commission’s investigation into the Landate housing development, a project associated with then-Opposition MP Dr Keith Rowley.

The Landate controversy centred around a housing development project in Tobago, linked to then Housing minister Rowley, and allegations of improper conduct and conflicts of interest.

It was claimed that government resources, including equipment and materials from the Urban Development Corporation, were improperly used to benefit a private development with ties to Rowley’s wife, Sharon Rowley.

The controversy began when the Integrity Commission referred the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a potential criminal investigation, without first allowing Rowley the opportunity to respond.

This omission of a critical procedural step led to significant political and legal backlash, as it was widely perceived as a violation of due process. The handling of the case, particularly with Jeremie involved as the government’s chief legal advisor, further fuelled accusations of improper conduct.

In the wake of the controversy, all members of the Integrity Commission resigned in 2006, citing a loss of public trust. Jeremie faced heavy criticism for his role.

Despite the uproar, he defended the government’s actions, asserting there had been no procedural errors. However, the primary issue that sparked public outcry was the failure to offer Rowley an opportunity to respond before the case was referred to the DPP, a move seen as a breach of procedural fairness.

The matter eventually reached the courts, and in a significant ruling, the High Court found Rowley’s constitutional rights had been breached, particularly his right to natural justice and fair treatment. The court emphasised he should have been given the opportunity to be heard before any referral was made.

This incident cast a shadow over Jeremie’s second term as AG, raising concerns about political interference in independent institutions. He was also criticised for his role in seeking to impeach former chief justice Satnarine Sharma, who was accused of attempting to influence the outcome of a criminal charge against a surgeon accused of murder.

In 2008, Jeremie was appointed High Commissioner of TT to the United Kingdom.

In 2009, Jeremie was again appointed as attorney general and came under intense scrutiny when the Law Association passed a vote of no confidence against him over allegations of political interference in criminal matters.

That same year, the Criminal Bar Association passed its own no-confidence motion and called for a criminal investigation into allegations that Jeremie had attempted to pervert the course of justice in connection with the McNicolls land transaction. Although Jeremie offered to resign, Manning refused to accept his resignation.

In 2009, the Criminal Bar Association renewed calls for a criminal probe, but Henderson again declined to prosecute, citing a lack of evidence of unlawful conduct.

In 2022, scrutiny intensified after the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (PC) quashed the Piarco I criminal case, citing judicial bias. The case involved former government ministers, contractors and political financiers. It was one of four related Piarco cases involving the same group of accused individuals on various charges.

The PC concluded McNicolls had been “hopelessly compromised”, particularly noting assistance he received from Jeremie to facilitate the repurchase of his land by a Clico-affiliated company.

The ruling highlighted connections between several key events: McNicolls’ conviction of then-prime minister Basdeo Panday, the attempted impeachment of former chief justice Satnarine Sharma (based on allegations from McNicolls), and Jeremie’s involvement in both matters. These issues were previously examined during the Mustill Tribunal in September 2007.

At the time, Jeremie had contacted Andre Monteil, then chairman of Clico Investment Bank and treasurer of the ruling PNM, as well as Anthony Fifi, a director at Home Construction Ltd (HCL), to assist McNicolls in reselling land he had bought at Millennium Park.

In 2024, Jeremie was shortlisted by the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) for appointment to the Court of Appeal.

The JLSC, chaired by Chief Justice Ivor Archie, also included Winston Rudder (chairman of the Public Service Commission), Senior Counsel Elton Prescott, Justice of Appeal Charmaine Pemberton, and Dr Albert Persaud.

However, Jeremie’s candidacy faced intense opposition from the judiciary. At least four senior Appeal Court judges reportedly threatened to resign if he were appointed, and others presented evidence to the Chief Justice to bolster their objections.

Amid this turmoil, and following a vetting process by the Special Branch, Jeremie ultimately withdrew from consideration.

In a surprising political turn, Jeremie made headlines again in April 2025 by appearing on the political platform of the UNC.

Speaking at the UNC’s closing rally at Aranguez Savannah on April 26, he criticised the PNM-led administration, declaring TT had become a “failed state” under its governance.

He endorsed UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar as the best person to lead the country forward, citing her vigilance and discipline during her tenure as prime minister from 2010 to 2015.

Jeremie, unfazed by backlash from PNM supporters over his appearance at the UNC event, asserted, “I am not a man who scares easily.”

He emphasised he received no inducement from the UNC and his endorsement was made independently.

He also spoke of the urgent need for experienced leadership, saying, “We need the experienced hands of Kamla Persad-Bissessar at this time and a new team of ministers.”

In response to Jeremie’s appearance on the UNC platform, Rowley sharply criticised him during a public meeting in Diego Martin on April 16.

“You all can’t call him that, but I can: that man is a dog,” Rowley said.

He accused Jeremie of publicly fabricating a document during a national television broadcast, which falsely claimed the wife of a high-ranking PNM minister had $40 million in a Cayman Islands bank account.

“I went home from Parliament and found my wife and daughter in tears. The station claimed they had blocked out the name on the document, but my wife’s name was clearly visible.”

Rowley alleged UNC members had previously attacked Jeremie, claiming to have documents where they described him as “unfit for office.”

He questioned why Jeremie would appear on a UNC platform, saying, “If there’s anyone in this country who knows the extent of the UNC’s dangerous corruption, it’s John Jeremie.”