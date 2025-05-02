Jereem blazes to world-leading 19.86 in Miami

Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards -

Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards ran a blistering 19.86 to clinch a sensational win and world-leading men's 200m time in the inaugural Grand Slam Track in Miami on May 2.

Richards caught Dominican Republic's Alexander Ogando on the line to snatch victory by .002 seconds. He was rewarded with 12 points. Oganda, who broke his national record, earned eight points.

Following in third was Zambian Muzala Samukonga in 20.23 seconds, which earned him six points. In fourth was Bahamian Steven Gardiner in 20.37.

Richards, who placed fourth in the men's 400m at the Paris Olympics in 2024, was second in the men's 200m at the Grand Slam Track opening meet in Jamaica on April 5.

Richards was 0.06 off his personal best of 19.80 registered on August 6, 2022.

The next stop in the Grand Slam Track, conceptualised by American sprint legend Michael Johnson, is in Philadelphia on May 30.