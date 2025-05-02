Here every creed and race must find an equal place

THE EDITOR: A distasteful event compelled me to pen my thoughts, for I believe it is my civic responsibility to do so. On Thursday, while I was taking my customary early morning walk in Skinner Park, passing by the stands, I was confronted by an East Indian man who shouted at me: “Allyuh (the N word) would ketch all yuh a-- now."

I continued walking, completely ignoring him and his words which were designed to ridicule and denigrate. His outburst reflected a warped mind. I reminded myself of the words from philosopher Plato: Wise men speak because they have something to say; fools because they have to say something.

As I continued my stroll, I asked myself, what has caused our politics to descend to this gutter-type behaviour? Why do elections bring out the base, crass character in some people? Why are people of African descent constantly being attacked post 2025 elections? You can see it yourself in some of the comments being posted all over social media. Some of these posts use the most demeaning and demoralising words to describe Afro-Trinis.

How are these words to be interpreted?

Is it that all Afro-Trinis voted for the PNM, or that PNM supporters are only Afro-Trinis? We know this is not true. What about the other ethnic groups which support the PNM? What about those Afro-Trinis who support the UNC? Do these nasty remarks also target them? How could anyone assume that suppport for a political party is on the basis of ethnicity?

I ask also, in the 2015 and 2020 post general election periods, did PNM supporters display that type of behaviour? Not to my knowledge. Dr Keith Rowley has been called all kinds of demeaning names that reference his skin colour.

I am reminded of these words in our National Anthem: “Here every creed and race find an equal place.” But is it that in TT some races are more equal than others? Why can’t we show respect for our fellowmen, all of our fellowmen?

Every five years, our nation goes to the polls to elect a political entity to lead the country. We all have the freedom to vote for our party of choice. There can only be one clear winner and absolutely no one, I repeat NO ONE should be ridiculed based on the party they support.

The PNM has suffered three defeats in their 60 plus years in existence.

In each instance, they have accepted the loss, strategised and moved forward. When they win, they do so with humility and gratitude. However, for some supporters of other political entities, it seems they can neither accept victory nor defeat graciously.

Let us not forget that after the election dust settles, life goes on. The same people you try to demoralise today, may be the same ones you need tomorrow. Let us all take time to reflect. Think long and hard on our actions and ask ourselves: What example am I setting for our youths? What is the message being sent?

A. BRERETON

San Fernando