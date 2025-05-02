Headless chickens in Balisier House

PNM supporters outside Balisier House after the political leader conceded defeat in the 2025 general elections on April 28. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: The leadership of the PNM has deserted the party whose rank and file are now running around like headless chickens – and will be doing so for some time.

Young has proven to be unwanted as a leader and Beckles-Robinson does not have what it takes to be a leader, and never had, except for the fact that she is a woman, which in these times seem to trump all other considerations.

It is irrefutable that Rowley, Stuart and Imbert are responsible for the PNM losing the election and the far-reaching consequences this will have on the lives of PNM members who got jobs and enjoyed benefits from the State (denied to others) not on merit, but because of affiliation, loyalty and perhaps financial contributions to the government.

They all had a good run and made good money at the expense and suffering of many deserving citizens. I am certain many would have become millionaires over the past ten years.

They served Rowley not country. And the “they” includes every member of cabinet and all who were appointed directly or indirectly by him.

They should now do the honourable thing and hastily take an exit – or be made to do so. This logic is more than fair and just and if it doesn't happen, could even be considered unfair and unjust to many of us citizens who were denied rights and privileges because we did not pay obeisance to Rowley and whatever else he demanded but never deserved.

Concerning what faces us now and going forward, there will be a need for the incoming government to urgently set up as priority, a standing committee of independent professionals to “investigate” Rowley and his crew regarding the mismanagement of the country, and to advise on how we can realistically recover from its effects.

This is a formidable and daunting exercise which should be informed by facts and truth and therefore would have to be done by people with credibility and without obvious political bias or self-serving intent.

The quality, range and depth of information expected of this committee would be necessary for informing how we move forward, and to attempt the latter without it would be an exercise in futility.

Politics now must be informed by reality, and planning and perspectives based on that reality.

So Rowley now settles into a life of golf and business, leaving Beckles and perhaps Stuarty and others who followed him, to deal with the grief and pain his actions caused.

Nothing I have written is supposed to indicate any grand expectations of the UNC. But our politics has been purged of Rowley and his unrighteous lot and that alone is confirmation that the Divine is very much at work, even though He made us pay a price for His intervention – from which we are meant to learn.

EUGENE A. REYNALD

Port of Spain