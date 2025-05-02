Guyana pacer Quenten Sampson banned for illegal action

Guyana Rainforest Rangers pacer Quentin Sampson bowls against Jamaica Titans on April 29. - Photo by Daniel Prentice/CWI

GUYANA Rainforest Rangers fast bowler Quenten Sampson has been suspended from bowling.

In a media release on May 2, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said Sampson was reported for a suspect bowling action during a match against the Jamaica Titans in the ongoing West Indies Breakout League at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba, on April 29.

As part of the process, once a player is reported for a suspect bowling action, video footage from the match in which the player was reported is provided to CWI. The video footage, along with the written report, is sent to Loughborough University for analysis using an opinion report.

CWI said the opinion report by the independent assessor at Loughborough University has found Sampson’s bowling action to be illegal and, as such, he has been suspended from bowling in all West Indies and regional matches, with immediate effect.

The assessment revealed that Sampson’s deliveries exceeded the level of tolerance for extension of the elbow permitted under playing regulations. As per the International Cricket Council regulations, the suspension will also apply to all other domestic leagues worldwide.

Sampson will now undergo remedial work under the supervision of the Guyana Cricket Board. He will be eligible to apply for reassessment once he has modified his bowling action, either through another opinion report from Loughborough or via analysis from another accredited testing centre.