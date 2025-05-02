Ethnic Jazz Club says farewell to Michael Glasgow

Late pannist Michael "Marcus" Glasgow with his son. -

The Ethnic Jazz Club (EJC) is dedicating today's First Fridays Jam Session to the pannist Michael “Marcus” Glasgow who died on April 19.

Proceeds raised from the jam session will go to Glasgow's seven-year-old son’s UTC Children Investment Starter Plan, the EJC said.

It said Glasgow was a skilled tenor pan player born to a Desperadoes' steelband family as both his father and brother served as captains of the band and he also helped to build the band.

He strengthened many other bands, notably San Juan East Side and Serenaders, contributing to their Panorama prowess and wins, the EJC said.

The EJC said it recognises him as an avid participant of Natasha Joseph’s Music JYM sessions, a contributor to First Fridays and a one time performer with Chantal Esdelle and Moyenne.

The EJC's musical farewell to Glasgow costs $50 and begins at 6 pm at the studio, 51 Cornelio Street, Woodbrook.