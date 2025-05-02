Defence Force, Caribbean Bottlers sign hydration partnership

Caribbean Bottlers TT Ltd head of marketing Maritza Ballack, second from right, with players of Defence Force FC after signing a hydration partnership with the local club. - Photo courtesy Perception Management

RUNAWAY Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one leaders Defence Force FC have signed an official hydration partnership with Caribbean Bottlers TT.

A club statement confirmed the agreement with the manufacturers and distributors of Powerade and Dasani.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for the club as it strengthens its commitment to performance, professionalism, and player welfare. The collaboration with Powerade and Dasani aligns with the club’s holistic approach to player care and high-performance standards,” the statement read.

Coming off a series of impressive results and an unbeaten season thus far, Defence Force FC believes this partnership will help build on the club’s momentum.

Under this agreement, Dasani bottled water and Powerade sports drinks will be supplied to all players and technical staff during matches, training, and official engagements. This ensures optimal hydration, recovery and sustained energy—crucial elements in maintaining the elite performance levels at Defence Force FC.

This partnership will ensure that players have trusted hydration for peak performance.

Defence Force manager Flight Lieutenant Ryan Ottley was pleased to have Caribbean Bottlers join forces with the Army/Coast Guard team.

“We are extremely proud of the progress this club has made, both in terms of our results and the professional culture we continue to build. Partnering with Caribbean Bottlers TT Ltd is a reflection of our rising profile and our unwavering focus on elite performance. Hydration is a key part of that, and with Powerade and Dasani, our players are fully equipped to compete at the highest level,” he said.

Head of marketing at Caribbean Bottlers TT Ltd Maritza Ballack said, “It’s a privilege to align with a club of the Defence Force’s pedigree and growing influence. We look forward to a continued partnership with them, ensuring that they can ‘live (play) first and Dasani after’ and unleash their power with Powerade.”