Cop charged with extortion, robbery, kidnapping

- File photo

A police officer has been charged with kidnapping, larceny and two counts of demanding money by menace.

Naboth Bynoe, who was last assigned to the Central Division, appeared before master Indira Chinebas at the Couva Master’s Court on May 1.

He was granted $650,000 bail.

A state attorney is expected to be appointed to the matter.

A media release from the police said the charges stem from two separate reports.

In the first incident, a 39-year-old victim arranged to meet a man at a pharmacy car park in Couva after communicating with him on Instagram between January and March.

While in his vehicle, the victim was approached by a man wearing a mask and dark clothing. The suspect showed the victim a police identification card and claimed to be assigned to the Couva Police Station.

The victim was ordered into the passenger seat and driven to a car park near the Couva Health Facility.

The suspect accused the victim of communicating with an underaged individual who was traumatised and had to seek counselling, which cost $30,000.

The suspect ordered the victim to pay the counselling fee, saying that he was acting on the underaged person’s behalf.

The victim was driven to the bank, where he withdrew $5,000. The suspect told him he would be would be contacted later for the balance before leaving on foot.

The second incident took place in the same car park on February 17. The suspect, wearing a polo shirt with the police logo, accused a second victim of similar acts. After driving the victim to a car park near the Couva Health Facility, the suspect demanded a $100,000 payment to forgo prosecution and seized the victim’s phone valued at US$180.

The suspect tried to withdraw $300 using the phone’s cashless app. The victim later received an email saying the transaction was unsuccessful.

In a separate incident in the Southern division, a 43-year-old man from Orangefield Road, Carapichaima, was also charged with demanding money by menace after being arrested on April 22.

He appeared before Master Kateisha Ambrose-Persadsingh at the Princes Town Masters South A Court on April 25 and was granted $200,000 bail.

The charge arose from an incident on February 24 where around 6.45pm, at a farm in Barrackpore, a 46-year-old businessman reported that a man came out of a black Nissan X-Trail and threatened him.

After investigations by Sgt Bacchus, Cpl Rampersad, supervised by ACP Richard Smith with supported by the Anti-Extortion Unit, the Carapichaima man was arrested.

The police service says it remains committed to the safety and protection of all citizens and urges the public to report any instances of extortion or threats to their nearest police station.