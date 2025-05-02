Coast guard officer killed in Point Fortin

A Coast Guard officer was killed in Point Fortin this morning, and his licensed firearm stolen.

Newsday understands the officer, Dacian John, 36, was with liming in the road friends around 1.15 am when two armed men approached them and announced a robbery.

John and his friends were ordered to hand over their valuables.

One of the men began searching them, and John had his service-issued pistol on him.

A short while later, several loud explosions were heard, and his friends realised he had been shot.

They took him to the Point Fortin hospital where he died.

The bandits escaped with John's gun and a quantity of valuables.