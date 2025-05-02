CAL Caribbean Village T10 bowls off in Trinidad

Garvin Medera, Caribbean Airlines CEO, left, with Team Demerara, Guyana, winners of the 2024 Caribbean Airlines Village Cricket T10 Tournament. -

THE second edition of the Caribbean Airlines (CAL) Caribbean Village Cricket T10 Tournament comes to Trinidad and Tobago this weekend at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva.

The tournament bowled off at the Everest Cricket Club in Guyana on April 27. Berbice Cricket Club emerged as the Guyana winner, defeating last year’s overall champions, Demerara Cricket Club, to earn a coveted spot in the championship final.

The tournament forms part of CAL's culture programme which showcases the vibrancy and diversity of the Caribbean.

Action shifts to Trinidad and Tobago with matches on May 3-4 and May 10-11, starting at 9 am daily. Sixteen local teams will compete to get a place in the final.

The excitement continues on May 18, with matches being played simultaneously in Antigua and Jamaica at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St John’s and the Noranda Sports Club in St Ann, respectively. Notably, Antigua joins the tournament line-up for the first time this year, adding even more regional flair and friendly rivalry.

All roads lead back to Couva, Trinidad, on June 1, when the country winners from TT, Guyana, Antigua and Jamaica will clash in an electrifying finale to determine the Caribbean Village Cricket T10 champion 2025.

In a media release, CAL said patrons attending the matches can look forward to a vibrant atmosphere, prizes, airline tickets, and branded tokens, with a notable cash prize awarded to the top three teams in the tournament.

CAL CEO Garvin Medera said, “Caribbean Village Cricket is a celebration of our shared Caribbean heritage and we are proud to play a part in bringing our people together, just as we do every day with our flights. Cricket, like Caribbean Airlines, connects our people and communities and this tournament reminds us that wherever we are in the region, home is found in the friendships, culture, and passions we share.”

He said the tournament reinforces the airline’s commitment to celebrating and preserving Caribbean identity, acting as a unifying force across islands.

CAL invited cricket lovers and families to come out and support the teams.