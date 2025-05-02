Atlantic LNG sponsors three events for Point Fortin Borough Day

A motorcycle police interacts with cheering onlookers at the Point Fortin's 45th Anniversary Military Parade, Victor Chin Kit Park, on April 25. - File photo by Innis Francis

ATLANTIC LNG says it is proud to be able to sponsor three key events of the upcoming Borough Day celebrations: Pan on the Move, the NIHERST Science and Technology Fair, and the Dock of the Bay J’Ouvert Competition.

In a statement on May 1, the company said Point Fortin, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary, held a special place in Atlantic’s history and heart. It said the company had been more than a corporate presence for decades as it had been a partner in the borough’s journey of growth, resilience, and innovation.

“Through Pan on the Move, Atlantic honours the steelpan, the only acoustic instrument invented in the 20th century and a global symbol of TT’s cultural genius. The company’s support celebrates the spirit of artistry and national pride that resonates through the music of the steel orchestras.”

Pan on the Move will occur on "the streets of Point Fortin" on May 3.

The statement said the NIHERST Science and Technology Fair represents Atlantic’s commitment to the future, by investing in the youth who will lead and transform tomorrow’s world. It said the fair empowers young minds to dream bigger, innovate, and build on the borough’s proud legacy.

It said the Dock of the Bay J’Ouvert Competition, scheduled for 4 am on May 3, embodies the vibrancy, unity and energy that defines Point Fortin.

“In supporting this event, Atlantic recognises the borough’s enduring traditions and its ability to bring people together through creativity and celebration.

The company said, “Atlantic’s support for Borough Day is a reaffirmation of a bond built on shared values, pride and community spirit. As Point Fortin continues 'Making an Impact – Going Forward Together,' we are honoured to walk this journey alongside its people—celebrating the past, embracing the present, and building an even stronger future together.”

Atlantic LNG congratulated the Borough of Point Fortin on reaching this important milestone and said it looks forward to celebrating the achievements and spirit of the community in 2025 and beyond.