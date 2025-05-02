An ode to mothers
THE EDITOR: This is not the kind of poem you often see. Most likely it’s because motherhood is usually idealised in poetry and the mainstream media. However, while most women cherish motherhood, the dual reality is that it often comes at a great personal cost to them which isn’t always readily acknowledged.
Mother
Mother, an all encompassing word that can drown you
If you’re not careful you’ll become a creature so far removed from who you were that you hardly recognize yourself
Rebellion seems inevitable
Eventually, by the teenage years, you try to reconstruct your life and some semblance of your old sense of self
You remember carefree days
Times you did whatever your heart desired
Now your heart is intertwined with someone you helped bring into this world
Someone you love sometimes, it seems, more than yourself
Inexplicable
Undeniable
Take a deep breath
Embrace the change
And find your centre again.
Renuka Ria Maraj
Via e-mail
