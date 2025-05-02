An ode to mothers

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: This is not the kind of poem you often see. Most likely it’s because motherhood is usually idealised in poetry and the mainstream media. However, while most women cherish motherhood, the dual reality is that it often comes at a great personal cost to them which isn’t always readily acknowledged.

Mother

Mother, an all encompassing word that can drown you

If you’re not careful you’ll become a creature so far removed from who you were that you hardly recognize yourself

Rebellion seems inevitable

Eventually, by the teenage years, you try to reconstruct your life and some semblance of your old sense of self

You remember carefree days

Times you did whatever your heart desired

Now your heart is intertwined with someone you helped bring into this world

Someone you love sometimes, it seems, more than yourself

Inexplicable

Undeniable

Take a deep breath

Embrace the change

And find your centre again.

Renuka Ria Maraj

Via e-mail