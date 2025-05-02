A mandate for change

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: April 28, 2025, will be remembered not only as a day of political upheaval in TT, but as a moment of collective reawakening – a roar from the electorate declaring that leadership is not about tenure, slogans or self-congratulation. It is about service, substance and the will to empower people.

The results of the election delivered more than a victory to the UNC; it was a thunderous rebuke to the PNM, a party long seen as entrenched in power. The results of 26, 13, 2 was not simply a shift in administration, it was a collapse in public confidence.

For years, citizens voiced frustration over unchecked crime, economic stagnation, rising food prices and a growing sense of governmental detachment. The PNM responded with press conferences, pats on the back and policy window dressing. But people were not fooled. They demanded dignity, accountability and real leadership. Instead they got arrogance wrapped in political theatre.

In sharp contrast, the electorate turned to voices that resonated with authenticity and inclusion. The UNC's return, under the seasoned leadership of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, was not fueled by blind loyalty but by a desire to be heard.

Her leadership marked by collaborative governance and an understanding that command must be tempered by compassion offers a different model: one rooted in humility and service.

But this election was more than a binary choice.

The rise of the Patriotic Front (PF) marks a pivotal disruption in the two-party system. Though the PF secured no seats, its 21,221 votes were not merely symbolic.

In constituencies like Lopinot/Bon Air West and San Fernando East, the PF’s vote count exceeded the margin of victory. They did not just participate – they influenced outcomes.

The message is clear: the electorate is open to new political actors. TT may be on the cusp of a more pluralistic political era.

Still, the UNC’s victory is not a blank cheque...it is a responsibility. The party now holds a mandate to restore public trust, deliver measurable social progress and reject the temptations of political complacency. It must govern not only for its base but for all citizens especially those disillusioned and disenfranchised.

Power is not a birthright. It must be earned each day through ethical leadership, listening ears and transparent action.

To the outgoing PNM administration: let this be a lasting lesson. The people will not be ignored. They will not be gaslit into submission. Democracy, when awakened, is unstoppable.

To the incoming government: lead wisely, lead humbly, and above all, lead inclusively. You have been given not just a second chance, but a sacred opportunity.

To the people of TT: your voice has changed the course of history. May it continue to echo in the halls of power, holding every leader to the standard you boldly reasserted at the ballot box.

THERESE BAPTISTE

Via e-mail