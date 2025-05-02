32 young goalies benefit from skills camp

Participants and coaches of the Save A Ball, Save A Soul Goalkeeping Academy Easter camp at Skinner Park, San Fernando. -

Save A Ball, Save A Soul Goalkeeping Academy continues to invest in and nurture TT’s future shotstoppers.

Thirty-two young and aspiring goalies, from ages six to 18, benefited from an intense Easter camp, held at Skinner Park in San Fernando, from April 14-17 and 22-26.

The eight-day camp covered a variety of goalkeeping techniques, tactics and thought processes that are integral to creating a solid last line of defence.

The youngsters received top-flight training and knowledge from former national custodians such as Michael Maurice and Jefferson George, Police goalie Adrian Foncette and Soca Warriors goalkeeping coach Ross Russell.

The talented quartet of coaches joined forces with academy tutors Joel Maloney (Pleasantville’s current coach), Tevin Archer (Pleasantville’s former goalkeeping coach), Levi Fernandes (Central FC goalie and former Naparima College goalie) and academy director Rondel Renwick, also a former “Naps” goalie.

Additionally, QRC goalkeeper coach Mark Ranghell, who was part of the camp in 2024, is a friend of the academy.

Daily, coaches and students followed a specific training programme which included sessions focusing on blocks, spreading, hoop, high-diving and recovery saves, alongside cross balls, distribution and lunges.

The young goalies were also given practical sessions on how a goalkeeper must land safely after being airborne, to prevent injury.

Reflecting on the camp, Renwick was pleased with the bases covered and positive feedback received from participants, parents and coaches.

“They learnt a lot of new and key elements of the goalkeeping. After every session, we did a synopsis and asked questions, and they were able to answer, which showed they understood and retained the information,” he said.

“Technique was important since the more technical you are as a goalie, the more confident you become in your craft.”

The academy celebrates its five-year anniversary this month. Renwick said while their objective is to continue to be a nursery for future national shotstoppers, he wants the future generations to benefit from styles and tactics he was never privy to during his school-days in the early 2000s.

“I love coaching and enjoy it. Coaching chose me. I see growth because we had a number of athletes who would have passed through our programme and gone abroad. Some of them would have also played for youth national teams and have moved on to bigger things. And with this new batch, they’re looking to accomplish the same things and more. You can see growth from the grassroots.”

Currently, national under-14 boys goalkeeper Samuel Hosein and girls goalie Akeilah Marryshow are part of the academy.

“The objective of the academy, apart from the development, is providing a place for us to have these youngsters from age six. They’re showing interest from a young age and can harness their skill here. I never had that as a young goalkeeper. I wish I had this knowledge when I played.”

On the academy celebrating five years of existence, he said, “I’m grateful and humbled by the growth that I’m seeing and I'm happy I can play a positive part in society to help better our young people. It’s a nursery for the national teams. It augurs well because they’re getting them from earlier with more solid foundation in goalkeeping.”

Russell heaped praise on the academy for targeting goalkeepers, a somewhat rare sight in TT.

From my observation, it is a great initiative. There’s isn’t anything like this in the country and I hope people take heed of this and open others, and invite guys like us to look and help improve it as best as we can. Goalkeepers are a special unit. We are left lonely at times and are also hailed as heroes at times."

He called for support for the camp from the private sector and government.

"We take goalkeeping for granted but it’s one of the most important positions in football. You see goalkeepers practising to use their feet now, among other things. We need to make sure goalkeepers coming up from scratch,” Russell said.