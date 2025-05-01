Why PNM suffered political earthquake

THE EDITOR: The 2025 general election in TT delivered a crushing blow to the PNM, a party once seen as the anchor of political stability in the country. The results were not just surprising, they were historic in the worst way. The PNM, long dominant in several constituencies, not only lost those seats but in many cases failed to secure enough votes to retain their deposits, a symbol of how deeply voters have turned away from them. This defeat wasn’t a sudden political earthquake it was a slow-moving disaster rooted in years of disconnection, internal neglect, and misjudged leadership priorities.

At the heart of the collapse lies a fundamental truth: the PNM lost touch with its base. Over time, the party became more insulated, placing its faith in electoral tradition and assuming loyalty rather than meaningful engagement with supporters. It drifted away from the grassroots machinery that once made it strong, ignoring loyal members and disregarding their input. Long-time activists, community voices, and seasoned local organisers were cast aside in favour of new faces who often had no prior political involvement or community presence. While many of these newcomers brought academic credentials or professional success, they lacked the depth and understanding needed to truly represent people on the ground.

Many traditional supporters either stayed home, shifted their vote, or withdrew their loyalty altogether. In several areas once considered safe ground, the PNM suffered such a sharp decline in support that candidates failed to retain their deposits, highlighting just how deep the disconnection had become. These defeats didn’t happen because of a sudden surge from the opposition, but rather from the deep dissatisfaction and abandonment felt by the party’s own traditional voters. Many chose to stay home, some switched allegiances, and others simply stopped believing that the PNM could deliver on its promises or speak to their needs.

To move forward, the PNM must go back to basics. Rebuilding the party starts with acknowledging that it strayed too far from its foundation. The party must re-engage its grassroots members and give them a voice in decision-making. The structures that once made the PNM strong. Party groups, constituency councils, youth leagues need to be revitalised and empowered. Internal democracy has to be restored, where candidacy and leadership are earned through trust and participation, not handed down from the top.

In addition to organisational reform, leadership renewal is essential. The current leadership model has clearly failed, and the party now faces the challenge of finding figures who can both lead and unite. People like Pennelope Beckles with her strong Arima base and clear communication skills, or Brian Manning who brings policy depth and visibility, are possible candidates to take the reins. But whoever steps forward must earn their place by connecting with the people, not by internal endorsement alone.

Beyond leadership, the PNM must redefine its identity in the modern political landscape. The party cannot rely on nostalgia for its historic figures or legacy achievements. Citizens, especially younger voters, are demanding real solutions to crime, education, employment, climate resilience, and inequality. The party must present clear, people-focused policies and communicate them in a way that reflects understanding, compassion, and urgency.

Political education and development are also vital. Future candidates and party officials need to be trained not just in governance or administration, but in the values and mission of the PNM. The party should return to its roots in community development and civic involvement, partnering with organisations and social groups to regain relevance in everyday life. Outreach must replace isolation; openness must replace control.

Perhaps the most critical step in the rebuilding process is emotional and moral repair. Over the years, many PNM supporters felt increasingly invisible used during campaign seasons and then forgotten until the next election cycle. These individuals form the backbone of the movement, and their absence at the polls in 2025 made the consequences clear. If the party is to survive, it must not only ask for their support but earn back their trust.

The PNM now stands at a crossroads. This defeat can either mark the end of its political dominance or be the beginning of its transformation. The path back will not be short or simple, but it is still possible. The party must embrace humility, face its failures, and commit to a full-scale revival grounded in service, inclusion, and genuine connection. Only then can the PNM hope to rise again not merely as a political force, but as a movement with meaning and relevance in the lives of the people it aims to serve.

