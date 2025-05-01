Unilever reports $28m in profits for 2024

UNILEVER Caribbean Ltd has reported $28.7 million in profits for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

The results were an increase of over $10 million for the same period in 2023, when the company earned $17.15 million in profits.

The financials came in the company’s annual report released on April 30. According to the report, the company earned $229 million as compared to 204 million the year before.

Gross profits also saw an increase from $94.1 million in 2023, to $104.9 million in 2024.

The company’s profit before tax was reported at $41.8 million, as compared to $26.5 million the year before.

In her chairperson’s report, Daniela Bucaro said the company’s ability to remain agile, innovative and customer-focused were key elements to the company’s strong performance.

“The company’s 2024 focus has been volume growth to regain scale and improve competitiveness as well as harness the potential of our power brands to accelerate growth for sustainable returns.”

She said continued cost-saving measures and efficiencies also resulted in a decrease in operating expenses and increased the company’s operating margin.