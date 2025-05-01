UNC celebrates 36th anniversary after historic election win

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar addresses supporters at the UNC headquarters in Chaguanas after declaring victory in the general election on April 28. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE UNITED National Congress (UNC) marked its 36th anniversary on April 30, just two days after a landslide general election victory – a moment leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar described as one of “deep, historic significance” for the country.

In a message marking the occasion, Persad-Bissessar, who was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 1, described the coincidence of the UNC regaining government while celebrating its anniversary as a source of “gratitude, humility and renewed purpose.

“The overwhelming electoral mandate reminds us that today is not just a birthday for the UNC — it is a moment of deep, historic significance,” she said.

The UNC secured a decisive win in the April 28 general election, ending the People’s National Movement’s near-decade-long hold on government.

The victory, Persad-Bissessar said, was a testament to the party’s resilience and ability to adapt to the changing needs of the nation.

Founded in 1989 by former prime minister Basdeo Panday, the UNC emerged from what Persad-Bissessar recalled as a group of “political outcasts in the muddy, rain-soaked field of Aranguez,” to become one of the Caribbean’s most powerful political movements.

Persad-Bissessar thanked the UNC’s founding members and supporters for their “patriotism, selflessness and dedication,” adding that the party would carry on their spirit of “fearlessness and unwavering courage.”

She credited party members across generations for keeping the UNC alive through challenges and for their role in the party’s return to government.

“To every member of this great UNC family – from our elders who kept the faith through every storm, to our youth who brought energy and new ideas – I thank you, I honour you, and I commit to serving you with every ounce of strength, integrity and compassion in me.”

Persad-Bissessar said the party was ready to “rebuild and restore” the nation, promising a future of progress, unity, equality and justice.

“And it reinforces that today, the UNC remains resilient and responsive to all domestic and global challenges and opportunities that confront us as a people, well equipped and ready to rebuild and restore our nation to a place of peace, equality and progress.”

She ended her message with a call for unity and devotion to national service.

“Happy 36th anniversary to the United National Congress. We are forever UNC and proud! May God continue to guide us as we serve our beloved TT in love, gratitude and eternal devotion.”

The UNC’s sweeping election win on April 28 followed months of campaigning centred on promises of economic revival, social equity and constitutional reform.

Official results confirmed the party won a commanding majority in Parliament, returning Persad-Bissessar to the post of prime minister for a second time, having previously held office from 2010-2015.

She is the only woman to hold this office in Trinidad and Tobago's electoral history.