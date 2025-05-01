SME conference, a vision for growth, community

Vashti Guyadeen, CEO, TT Chamber. -

Vashti Guyadeen

The resounding feedback from #CATALYST2025 – the chamber's inaugural SME conference held on February 11 – confirmed what we have long believed: entrepreneurs flourish where knowledge, opportunity and experience converge.

My engagements with participants and CEOs from regional coalitions of services industries revealed a shared enthusiasm that was both contagious and affirming.

What stood out most was the sheer excitement of regional leaders as they observed our local SMEs in action – demonstrating passion, poise and potential.

Several regional CEOs have already requested to be part of #CATALYST2026, a testament to the event’s growing reputation as a hub for entrepreneurial innovation in the Caribbean.

Yet, the impact of #CATALYST2025 went beyond the event’s formal programme.

Entrepreneurs and startups expressed a clear desire for continuity specifically, a structured community that fosters year-round engagement with industry leaders and seasoned entrepreneurs.

The placement of plaques honouring the TT Chamber’s Business Hall of Fame inductees in our lobby sparked meaningful conversations, with participants asking for deeper, ongoing interactions with these iconic figures. This call aligns with global best practices – the most successful entrepreneurial ecosystems are rooted in mentorship, collaboration and sustained dialogue.

Towards a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem

Across the world, thriving startup ecosystems share a critical trait – a strong, engaged community that prioritises mentorship, knowledge-sharing and access to capital.

There are several standout models that TT can look to:

· Silicon Valley (US): Y Combinator has built a culture of ongoing engagement between early-stage startups and veteran entrepreneurs, resulting in a consistent pipeline of global success stories.

· Startup Chile: A government-led initiative that combines mentorship and funding to foster collaboration between new businesses and experienced professionals.

· Tony Elumelu Foundation (Nigeria): This pan-African network supports startups through structured mentorship, regional exposure and funding opportunities.

It is time for TT to go beyond episodic events.

We need to establish a robust, long-term support framework for SMEs – one that enables year-round learning, peer-to-peer networking, mentorship and access to investment.

The road ahead

The momentum generated by #CATALYST2025 is just the beginning. We now have the opportunity and responsibility to build on this success.

By creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem rooted in collaboration, mentorship and sustained investor engagement, we can transform Catalyst into the Caribbean’s leading platform for SME development.

We have simplified a resource tool specifically for SMEs. You can access this tool on our website.

We encourage you to make full use of the checklists and tools available in the booklet to support your business journey.

Let us rise to the occasion and shape a future where innovation, inclusion and investment go hand in hand – for the benefit of TT and the region as a whole.