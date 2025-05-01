Shirtless Young sends love to Trinidad and Tobago from beach

Former prime minister Stuart Young enjoys the beach. - Photo courtesy Stuart Young's Facebook page

STUART YOUNG, who served as prime minister for 42 days, has thanked the country in a shirtless Facebook photo taken on a beach.

In the May 1 photo, Young is seen sporting a black cap and red swim trunks. The caption reads: “Thank you, TT. Love, Stuarty”, followed by a red heart emoji and the national flag.

Young suffered a crushing defeat on April 28 after being handpicked by former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley, who resigned on March 16. Young was sworn in as his successor on March 17 and called the general election the next day.

When the polls closed on April 28, the United National Congress (UNC) secured 26 out of 41 seats in the House of Representatives, forming a majority government. The People's National Movement (PNM), led by Young, won 13 seats, while the Tobago People's Party (TPP) captured both of Tobago's seats.

Young has since resigned as PNM chairman, hours before the party's general council met at Balisier House, Port of Spain on April 30.

In a signed letter addressed to PNM general secretary Foster Cummings, Young said:

“After reflection yesterday, I have today tendered my resignation as chairman of the PNM, effective immediately.”

He thanked the PNM membership for the opportunity to have served as chairman from December 2022 and pledged to continue serving as the PNM’s Member of Parliament for Port of Spain North/St Ann's West.

Rowley, who was the party's political leader, also resigned on April 30. His resignation takes effect on May 1.

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister at President's House, St Ann's, on May 1.

Historic female leadership across all branches of government

After Young’s departure, Arima MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson was elected by her peers as the Opposition Leader. Her election is historic, not only is she the first female leader of the PNM, but for the first time in the nation’s history, TT will simultaneously have a female President, a Prime Minister, and an Opposition Leader.

Beckles support was solidified during the party's general council meeting. On election night, after conceding defeat, Rowley said the general council would meet later to recommend an opposition leader. However, as per the PNM constitution, only elected MPs can determine who holds that post.

Earlier on April 30, a letter from Balisier House was circulated to the media showing the signatures of six MPs in support of Beckles, leading to speculation that she had only secured half of the MPs' backing.

However, later that evening, San Fernando East MP Brian Manning told Newsday all 12 MPs had, during the course of the general council meeting, signed a letter of support for Beckles. That letter is to be forwarded to President Christine Kangaloo.