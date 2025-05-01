Shakira Burton to defend National Poetry Slam title

Shakira Burton, the 2024 winner of the First Citizens National Poetry Slam competition. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

First Citizens National Poetry Slam champion Shakira Burton, who stunned the field in 2024 to claim the top spot as a relative newcomer, will defend her title against 14 challengers.

The competition starts at 6.30 pm on May 4 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain. When it's over the winner will take home $50,000 in prize money.

A media release said, "This year’s energy is different. There’s a hunger in this year’s cohort, and a palpable sense that anything can happen on the night."

In order of appearance, the Poetry Slam finalists are:

Shaquille Warren

Deneka Thomas

Alexandra Stewart

Rochelle Rawlins

Alicia Psyche Haynes

Shakira Burton (defending champion)

Kevin Soyer

Shakir Gray

Keeron Isaac

Michael Logie

Javaughn Forde

Camryn Bruno

Derron Sandy

Renaldo Briggs

Seth Sylvester

Sacrificial Poet: Askala George

Tickets are available online at bocaslitfest.com/poetry-slam, the Paper Based Bookshop, all Xtra Foods locations, Boba & Brew locations and the NAPA box office.

For more info and to view the festival programme: bocaslitfest.com.