Shakira Burton to defend National Poetry Slam title
First Citizens National Poetry Slam champion Shakira Burton, who stunned the field in 2024 to claim the top spot as a relative newcomer, will defend her title against 14 challengers.
The competition starts at 6.30 pm on May 4 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain. When it's over the winner will take home $50,000 in prize money.
A media release said, "This year’s energy is different. There’s a hunger in this year’s cohort, and a palpable sense that anything can happen on the night."
In order of appearance, the Poetry Slam finalists are:
Shaquille Warren
Deneka Thomas
Alexandra Stewart
Rochelle Rawlins
Alicia Psyche Haynes
Shakira Burton (defending champion)
Kevin Soyer
Shakir Gray
Keeron Isaac
Michael Logie
Javaughn Forde
Camryn Bruno
Derron Sandy
Renaldo Briggs
Seth Sylvester
Sacrificial Poet: Askala George
Tickets are available online at bocaslitfest.com/poetry-slam, the Paper Based Bookshop, all Xtra Foods locations, Boba & Brew locations and the NAPA box office.
For more info and to view the festival programme: bocaslitfest.com.
Comments
"Shakira Burton to defend National Poetry Slam title"