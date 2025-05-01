Set new standard for political decency

Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the outcome of the April 28 election was unexpected by many. Up until your appearance on national television, we were told it was “too close to call.” It was only upon the concession by the leader of the PNM Dr Rowley that the magnitude of your party’s victory truly resonated.

Allow me to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and all those who worked tirelessly and fearlessly to achieve this historic result. It is indeed a remarkable accomplishment.

I would, however, like to respectfully remind you of your public commitment to avoid gloating in the aftermath of this victory. This message of humility should be echoed by your supporters and those elected under your party’s banner. You and your colleagues understand, perhaps more than most, the pain of electoral defeat. Many supporters of the PNM, after ten years in power, are now facing a period of grief and uncertainty. Some may experience prolonged emotional distress, and it is essential that our national discourse be guided by empathy and grace during this transition.

You have often spoken of yourself as a mother to the nation. A mother loves all her children unconditionally, regardless of their views or political affiliations. She builds a home founded on compassion and unity, not exclusion or partisanship. As you assume this renewed mandate, I urge you to lead with that same maternal spirit – one that fosters healing and inclusion.

This victory, hard-earned as it was, must not be taken for granted. Keep the promises you have made, and where challenges arise, be forthright with the people. Integrity and transparency will be your most valuable assets in governance.

Listen closely to your conscience – that still, small voice within – and remain open to dissenting perspectives. Surround yourself with individuals of the highest integrity, compassion, and intellect to help guide our nation toward a future marked by peace, unity, and progress.

We are a society that has endured deep trauma and division. You have acknowledged past mistakes and offered apologies; let us move forward together in the spirit of reconciliation.

Importantly, your victory was not secured by traditional UNC supporters alone. Many who previously aligned with the PNM or smaller parties placed their trust in your leadership. I encourage you to retain and engage capable individuals across the political spectrum, including those from the PNM and other smaller parties. This gesture of inclusion will demonstrate your commitment to national unity and reinforce your position as a leader for all.

Tobago, in particular, must be treated with fairness and respect. Every region and every community deserves equal attention and dignity.

Set a new standard for political decency. Let us move beyond comparisons and blame. The people are weary of divisive rhetoric. If you strive to unite this country – not just politically, but socially and morally – you may never face such a hard-fought battle again. The people will rally behind leadership that is just, inclusive, and visionary.

Let your leadership reflect the truth behind your words: When the UNC wins, everyone wins. May this truly be a time of shared national triumph.

May God bless our nation, and may every creed and race find an equal place.

via e-mail

Suzanne Ramkissoon

San Fernando