Rowley revokes appointments of PNM deputy political leaders

Dr Keith Rowley -

In his final act as political leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM), Dr Keith Rowley, on April 30, revoked the appointments of St Ann’s East MP Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Diego Martin North East MP Colm Imbert as deputy political leaders.

The decision was formally communicated in a letter addressed to the party’s general secretary, former MP of La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings.

In the letter, he said his decision was, "In keeping with the requirements of the Constitution."

Earlier in the day, Rowley announced he would be stepping down as political leader of the PNM, effective May 1.

Rowley, who served as PM from 2015 until his resignation on March 16, 2025, had appointed Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young as his successor in government.

Following this transition, Rowley had signalled his intention to also vacate the political leadership of the PNM "at the earliest opportunity".

In a statement posted to his official Facebook page on April 30, he wrote:

“Today, April 30, I will address the General Council and tender my resignation. This marks the completion of my disengagement – first from government in March, and now from the party.”

Although his term as political leader was legally set to end in 2026, Rowley opted to step down early.