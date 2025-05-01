President: Kamla's appointment historic, significant for women

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo offered her congratulations to newly appointed Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, noting her appointment is once again historic after Persad-Bissessar was sworn in on May 1.

"You have now been appointed as PM for a second time. You are the only woman in our country's history to have held this office and the only one to do so twice. The occasion of this, your second appointment, is a significant moment for women."

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony at the President’s House, St Ann's, Port of Spain, Kangaloo also congratulated John Jeremie, who was appointed Attorney General for a third time, having previously served in that role twice under a PNM government.

Kangaloo described Persad-Bissessar’s appointment as also significant, as it represents the highest expression of TT's democracy in action and reflects the nation’s political maturity in carrying out a peaceful transition of power. She said it is a hallmark of the country’s democracy and critical to TT's stability.

"When the transition is as smooth as this one has been, it reflects the strength of our democracy and its institutions. I, therefore, congratulate all our citizens who participated in the democratic process that led to this afternoon's ceremony."

She emphasised that participation in the democratic process is both the foundation and the realisation of the country’s democratic principles.

"You have spoken decisively through democratic means and have entrusted a new government with a clear mandate to lead our country forward."

Speaking directly to Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar, President Kangaloo added:

"As you and your Cabinet assume the mandate to lead Trinidad and Tobago forward, may our beautiful nation flourish and thrive, may our institutions be strengthened, and may our people prosper."