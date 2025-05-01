Political suicide by Haynes-Alleyne
THE EDITOR: Former UNC Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne’s decision to cross the floor from the UNC to the PNM – just before the general election – will go down as one of the worst political miscalculations in recent memory.
Once a sharp critic of the PNM, she now finds herself aligned with a party that has been soundly rejected by the electorate, securing just 13 seats to the UNC’s commanding 26.
Her defection not only betrays her former supporters but also damages her credibility across the board.
Haynes-Alleyne could have remained a respected figure within the opposition or taken up a neutral, independent role. Instead, she joined a sinking ship. The result? Political suicide.
Her decision wasn’t bold. It was baffling.
via e-mail
Simon Wright
Chaguanas
Comments
"Political suicide by Haynes-Alleyne"