Political suicide by Haynes-Alleyne

PNM Arouca/Lopinot candidate Marvin Gonzales greets former UNC MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne at the party's closing rally at the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua, on April 26. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE EDITOR: Former UNC Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne’s decision to cross the floor from the UNC to the PNM – just before the general election – will go down as one of the worst political miscalculations in recent memory.

Once a sharp critic of the PNM, she now finds herself aligned with a party that has been soundly rejected by the electorate, securing just 13 seats to the UNC’s commanding 26.

Her defection not only betrays her former supporters but also damages her credibility across the board.

Haynes-Alleyne could have remained a respected figure within the opposition or taken up a neutral, independent role. Instead, she joined a sinking ship. The result? Political suicide.

Her decision wasn’t bold. It was baffling.

via e-mail

Simon Wright

Chaguanas