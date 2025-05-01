Point Fortin, Premier SC, Pro Series stay in hunt for Republic Cup titles

Pro Series' Jaquan Aguilleria (centre) heads wide of the mark during his team's Republic Cup National Youth Football League boys' under-20 quarterfinal matchup with Kamillionare FC at the Arima Velodrome on April 26. - Photo courtesy Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

POINT Fortin Youth Football Academy, Premier SC and Pro Series all stayed in contention to win multiple titles in the Republic Cup National Youth Football League (NYFL) after getting key quarterfinal wins in the various divisions over the weekend.

The Pro Series team, which copped the under-16 boys' title last year, had big wins in both the boys' under-14 and under-20 divisions as they laid down a marker going into the Trinidad semifinals. In the under-14 category, Pro Series got the ball rolling when they whipped Cox Coaching School 5-0 at El Dorado West Secondary on April 26, with Kymanni Nicholls leading the way with a double.

In the under-20 category, Pro Series showed no mercy on Kamillionare FC at the Arima Velodrome as they got a comfortable 4-0 victory. Pro Series led 1-0 at the half, with Jahaem Bailey, Josante Duncan and Maalik Jarvis finding the scoresheet in the second half to complete the job.

In the under-14 semifinals, Pro Series will play Point Fortin, while they will take on San Juan Jabloteh in the under-20 category.

The Point Fortin youngsters showed their accuracy from the penalty spot in the quarterfinals, as they defeated TT Maestros 4-2 on penalties in the under-14 age group, to go along with a 5-3 victory over Jabloteh in the under-17 category.

In their under-14 quarterfinal, Premier SC also needed kicks from the spot, as they defeated Creek Sport and Cultural Club 4-2 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. In the under-20 division, Premier SC didn't need a shootout, though, as they whipped Police 4-0. Premier SC had four different goalscorers and registered two goals in each half. Jah-Malee Barclay, Reuben Phillip, Akini Ramsey and Jabari Rodriguez netted the goals for Premier SC.

In other results, City FC strolled into the under-14 semifinals as they defeated Beatnix FC 2-0, with Jiair Nanton scoring a brace.

Unfortunately for Beatnix, they also ended up on the losing side in the under-17 quarterfinal as they lost in a penalty shootout to Trendsetter Hawks. Cardinals FA and FC Ginga will also take their places in the under-17 semis after defeating Maloney Real Footballers and Cox Coaching School respectively.

Meanwhile, in the under-20 age group, QPCC squeezed by City FC 7-6 on penalties after Joshua Mason rescued a 1-1 draw in regulation time, with Jabloteh blanking Club Sando 3-0. Josiah Gobin opened the scoring for Jabloteh in the eighth minute, with Roshaun Doobay and Eran McLeod adding to the tally in the second half.

The under-14 and under-20 semis will be contested at the Arima Velodrome on May 3, with the boys' and girls' under-17 semifinals being played at St Augustine Secondary on May 4.