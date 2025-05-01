Penal man believed to be trampled to death by bull

- File photo

POLICE are investigating the death of a Penal man who is believed to have been trampled to death by a bull.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Kaladeen, 31, of Rochard Road, Penal but also lived at Congo Trace where he worked at a coconut plantation.

Kaladeen's co-worker told investigators he last saw him around 9.30 pm, on April 28, when he dropped him home after work. However, he discovered the man dead at the back of his house when he returned at 7 am, on April 30, to pick him up for work.

A report was made to the Barrackpore Police Station. PC Cyrus and other officers went to Congo Trace where they saw the deceased with blueish-black marks on his chest. District medical officer Dr Rajkumar pronounced him dead and ordered the body be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for an autopsy.

Investigators said enquiries revealed that a stray bull was seen roaming near Kaladeen's home. They were also told the bull had attempted to attack the man several times before. Police said the marks on his body could be from the bull.

Residents told Newsday they weren't personally acquainted with Kaladeen as he had only recently moved into the area to work on the coconut plantation.

The rural area is primarily agricultural land and sparsely populated. The few residents who live there did not appear to have electricity or water connections.

One of Kaladeen's neighbours, who lived in a house about a kilometre away, said she last saw him a week ago. She said he would often walk the road late at night drunk. None of the residents knew exactly how he died but said they all heard that it was from being trampled by the bull.

Kaladeen's sister refused to comment when contacted saying: "It already happened."