Media masterclass for Tobago

A scene from Hero: Lisa Wickham's award-winning films include Hero: The Extraordinary Life and Times of Mr Ulric Cross. -

The Caribbean Film and Media Academy (CFMA) will host its inaugural communications masterclass in Tobago led by Dominic Kalipersad and Lisa Wickham.

The session on May 3 will offer media, private and public sector professionals and enthusiasts around the Caribbean, the chance to gain invaluable insights from the internationally-acclaimed duo, a media release said.

Kalipersad has over 40 years of experience in print, radio and television. As a leading figure in Trinidad and Tobago's media, he has shaped the industry and mentored generations of journalists, the release said. His distinguished career includes roles such as group head of news at CCN Ltd and editor-in-chief at The Trinidad Guardian.

Known for his composure during the 1990 coup attempt, Kalipersad’s contributions to journalism have earned him numerous accolades, including the Humming Bird Medal (Gold), Outstanding Journalist of The Year and an honorary doctorate from the University of TT. Even in retirement, he remains a prominent media consultant and news presenter, offering unparallelled expertise in the ever-evolving world of media, the release said.

On the upcoming event, Kalipersad said in the release, "The media landscape is constantly evolving and it is important for aspiring professionals to stay ahead of the curve. This masterclass is an excellent opportunity to share my experiences and to provide practical insights into how we can effectively navigate the challenges and opportunities in media today. I look forward to engaging with the next generation of communicators in Tobago."

Wickham, founder and CEO of Imagine Media International Ltd and Imagine Media Africa Pty, is a visionary producer, director, and media entrepreneur whose career spans both in front of and behind the camera. Starting her career in television at age six, Wickham became known for producing and hosting iconic TV/Web programmes and live shows, panel discussions, youth empowerment programmes and motivational talks around the Caribbean and across the world, the release said.

With an international career spanning Europe, the UK, Africa, North America, and the Caribbean, Wickham has worked with global brands and led high-profile productions. Her award-winning films include Hero: The Extraordinary Life and Times of Mr Ulric Cross (Showtime, Amazon Prime, BBC Two), Home Again starring Tatyana Ali, Forward Home: The Power of The Caribbean Diaspora, Trinidad Remains and Girlfriends Getaway. She has also contributed to projects for Warner Bros/Complex, Viacom, BET, MTV-UK, BBC 5 Live, BBC 1Xtra and more, the release said.

In 2024, Wickham co-founded the Cross Caribbean Forum (CCF). The CCF, supported by the British Film Institute (BFI), Canada Media Fund (CMF) and FilmTT brought together high-level black and global majority producers, industry executives, media experts and professionals from Canada, the UK, Africa and the Caribbean to build partnerships that would drive innovation and growth within the screen industry, the release said.

Expressing her excitement about the masterclass Wickham said in the release, "This masterclass is an exciting opportunity to connect with passionate individuals eager to make their mark in media or within their organisation. Whether they are just starting or already established in the field, the skills shared in this session will help shape their careers and offer them the tools to excel in the rapidly changing media world. I am thrilled to work alongside Dominic in this powerful learning experience."

Empowering media professionals

Founded in 2007 by Wickham, the CFMA said it is committed to advancing media leadership, professionalism, and integrity across the Caribbean and its diaspora.

With a global network of industry experts, CFMA offers hands-on skill shops, masterclasses, and conferences that have reached creative professionals across the Caribbean, the UK, and South Africa, the release said. CFMA said its programmes are designed to equip participants with the tools needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive media landscape.

Impactful communication

The masterclass will provide participants with advanced communication strategies and practical techniques. Attendees will explore topics such as mastering the art of clear and impactful communication across all media platforms, navigating the modern media landscape, leveraging storytelling in journalism, corporate communication and the Tik Tok era, and effectively handling media crises in the digital age.

Additionally, Imagine Media International remains steadfast in its commitment to cultivating the next generation of media leaders through its Leadership Pairing Initiative (LPI), an integral feature of most CFMA public programmes. This initiative provides young people with invaluable opportunities to connect, learn, and forge meaningful relationships with industry professionals in a dynamic training environment.

To further support emerging talent, reserved spots for outstanding A-Level and university students will be made available through corporate sponsorship initiatives, ensuring they too can benefit from this transformative experience, the release said.

For more info: e-mail ask.imaginemedia@gmail.com.