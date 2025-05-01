Man on bail fights off would-be kidnappers

A man out on bail was almost kidnapped after he stopped to buy breakfast in Diego Martin.

Around 8.20 am on April 30, the 37-year-old from Patna Village resident parked his black Toyota Rav 4 SUV on Salandy Street, Diego Martin, left it idling, and went to a nearby breakfast shop.

A short while after, a white heavily-tinted Nissan AD Wagon stopped in front of the shop and two men wearing balaclavas got out.

The suspects walked up to the man and one pointed a gun at him and ordered him into the wagon.

The other suspect grabbed him as both suspects then tried to force him into the back seat. The victim refused to get in the car and began fighting with both men.

He escaped their grasp and ran off as one of the men shot at him. The victim returned to where his car was parked a short while later and saw it was missing along with his Samsung S21 phone, bail condition book, and identification documents.

Police found a black-coloured tie strap, a pair of black rubber slippers and a spent 9mm shell at the scene. WPC Mc Leod of the West End Police Station is investigating.

In another unrelated incident, a Point Fortin man escaped being shot by jumping into a river.

Around 8.45 pm on April 30. the 25-year-old victim was leaving his mother’s house on Seventh Street, Techier Village to go to La Brea. When he reached Second Street near the fire station, he heard movement in some nearby bushes. He turned around and saw a man in a pair of orange overalls, wearing a mask.

The man pointed a gun at him before shooting at him several times, hitting him once in the leg. He ran towards a nearby bridge and jumped over the railing and into a river to seek cover. The man continued shooting in his direction before running off.

The victim got out of the river and was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital by police who responded to reports of the gunshots.

Police searched for the gunman but were unable to find anyone matching the description.