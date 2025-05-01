Levi Garcia opens Spartak account with winning goal in Russian Cup

TT forward Levi Garcia celebrates after scoring in Spartak Moscow's Russian Cup match against Dynamo Moscow on April 29. - Photo courtesy Spartak Moscow's Instagram page

Soca Warriors striker Levi Garcia opened his account for new club Spartak Moscow when he scored in a 2-1 victory over Dynamo Moscow in a Russian Cup match at the Otkrytie Bank Arena, Moscow on April 29.

Garcia’s 50th-minute goal turned out to be the decisive one in the encounter as Spartak got the precious result to march on to the semis where they will play either Lokomotiv Moscow or FC Rostov on May 13.

Spartak opened the scoring in the 14th minute when their Brazilian winger Marquinhos unleashed a rocket of a right-footed shot into the top corner from just the area after getting a pass from the left flank. Spartak were pegged back in the 20th minute, though, as their defender Daniil Denisov scored an own goal.

The 27-year-old Garcia, who joined Spartak from AEK Athens at the end of the January 2025 transfer window, stepped up in the second half to deliver the goods for his club. Again, Marquinhos was in the thick of the action for Spartak, as he floated in a cross from the left which Garcia expertly sent into the far corner with a glancing header. It was Garcia’s first goal in 11 matches for Spartak.

Should Spartak win their semifinal, they will play CSKA Moscow or holders Zenit St Petersburg for the Russian Cup title on June 1.