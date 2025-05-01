Kraken, Thanos in winners' circle in regatta three

In this file photo, Kraken competes in the Spec Class at the 2024 National Championship Series during the TT Powerboat Association's second regatta at the TT Yacht Club, Glencoe on March 24, 2024. - File photo courtesy Ronald Daniel

KRAKEN and Thanos were among the winners when the TT Powerboat Association held its third regatta in the 2025 season at the TT Yacht Club, Glencoe on April 27.

Six different categories were contested on an action-packed day, with over 15 crews testing their mettle on the waters. In the 60 mph G class, Kraken held off a competitive field once again to maintain its perfect record in the 2025 season to date. In the six-boat field, Kraken racked up a total of 420 points to push Too Wicked (390 points) into second place, with Motom (355 points) placing third.

In the 50 mph H class, Thanos showed its force and power to win its second race of the season. With Light Speed being the only boat racing alongside Thanos in the 50 mph class, the latter's crew moved like the speed of light to take the win with 650 points. Light Speed tallied 345 points.

In the spec class, a five-boat field faced the starter, with Pandemic getting a narrow 15-point win to see off the challenge of the S-Kapade crew. The race between the two boats was tight throughout, with S-Kapade taking a 330-305 lead at the end of the first circuit. However, in the second sprint, Pandemic took control of proceedings by tallying 100 points to S-Kapade's 60. In the end, Pandemic held on to the lead to finish first with 570 points. S-Kapade tallied 555 points.

Arrow, which had topped the first two regattas in the spec class, placed third with 450 points.

In the 70 mph F class, Extreme Measures amassed 525 points en route to an easy win over a Ratchet (120 points) team that didn't complete the course.

Also in winners' row on the day were Mr Solo and Tyrant, which recorded wins in the 130 mph A and 95 mph C classes respectively. Both crews were unopposed in their respective categories, with Tyrant accumulating 620 points and Mr Solo sailing to 415 points.

The fourth regatta event is currently scheduled for May 25.