Kamla Persad-Bissessar sworn in as Prime Minister, John Jeremie as AG

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

KAMLA Persad-Bissessar has been sworn in as Prime Minister.

She did so at a ceremony at President's House, St Ann's on May 1, days after the UNC's swept the polls on April 28.

Persad-Bissessar was emotional as she took the oath, administered by President Christine Kangaloo.

After her oath, former PNM attorney general John Jeremie was sworn in as Attorney General.