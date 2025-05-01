Kamla Persad-Bissessar sworn in as Prime Minister, John Jeremie as AG
KAMLA Persad-Bissessar has been sworn in as Prime Minister.
She did so at a ceremony at President's House, St Ann's on May 1, days after the UNC's swept the polls on April 28.
Persad-Bissessar was emotional as she took the oath, administered by President Christine Kangaloo.
After her oath, former PNM attorney general John Jeremie was sworn in as Attorney General.
