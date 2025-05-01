Judge to rule on Erla's suspension on May 12

Erla Harewood-Christopher. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

TWO days before her tenure officially ends, suspended Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher will know the outcome of her challenge of the Police Service Commission’s (PSC) authority to suspend her in light of an ongoing investigation into the procurement of sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

High Court judge Christopher Sieuchand is now expected to deliver his ruling on May 12.

Harewood-Christopher's tenure officially ends on May 15, after two previous extensions in 2023 and 2024.

She was arrested on January 30, 2024, along with ex-SSA director, retired Major Roger Best, and was suspended the next day.

Harewood-Christopher and Best were released on February 1, on advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, pending further inquiries.

In its letter to Harewood-Christopher on January 31, the PSC said, “In the proper discharge of its duty, in the interest of the police service and the public interest, you must cease to report for duty and cease to discharge the duties of the office of the Commissioner of Police, with immediate effect, until further notice.”

The commission also invited her to submit any representations on the decision within seven days.

Additionally, the PSC wrote to President Christine Kangaloo on January 31, informing her of the suspension and submitted nominations for acting appointments to the positions of Commissioner of Police (CoP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Harewood-Christopher was permitted to challenge the legality of her suspension on February 5; however, she failed to convince the judge to keep the office vacant until his ruling. On the same day, Parliament approved the motion for DCP Junior Benjamin to act as commissioner.

Harewood-Christopher was appointed CoP in February 2023, and had three and a half months left on her contract at the time of her suspension.