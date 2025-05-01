Dowlath outlines innovation vision for San Fernando West

Newly-elected San Fernando West MP Dr Michael Dowlat turns cocoa beans for Jacqueline Matthew and Donna Clara Tidd, from Tamana Mountain Chocolate, to dance on at FAB Expo 2025, Gulf City Mall, La Romaine on April 30. - Photo by Innis Francis

Newly-elected San Fernando West MP Dr Michael Dowlath outlined his vision for economic revitalisation and youth empowerment during the opening of the Food, Agriculture and Beverage (FAB) expo at Gulf City Mall.

"Over the last five months, I have walked through San Fernando, I have listened and I have developed a manifesto," he said on April 30.

"With that manifesto, we have outlined specific plans. It was approved by the leadership.We are concerned about San Fernando moving away from what was called the industrial capital, the education capital and now to the innovation capital."

The expo, hosted by Southex and partially sponsored by Eximbank, runs from April 30-May 4. It is free and open to the public. Dowlath emphasised the importance of integrating technology into local businesses.

This is to help businesses work smarter and connect more efficiently with customers. He added, "We want to look especially at how technology can be used in marketing businesses because San Fernando now, what we have discovered from walking through, was thriving so many years ago."

Dowlath, who defeated former MP and PNM candidate Faris Al-Rawi in the general election on April 28, also stressed the need to support and inspire young people.

"I have walked the streets and met so many unemployed young people. Some of them are not seeing hope. We want to bring back hope, especially for the young people."

Asked whether he is seeking a ministerial appointment, Dowlath said he would serve wherever the Prime Minister places him. "Even if it's just as MP, I am happy. There is so much work to do here, and we have already started."

Dowlath commended Southex CEO George Singh at the expo for promoting food security and entrepreneurship.

"There are so many young entrepreneurs here. One of the things we have to recognise for the future is food sustainability, food security," Dowlath said.

"We need to support them, not only for the local market but for international exposure as well. That's how we build foreign exchange and grow our economy."

In a Facebook post on April 29, Dowlath thanked supporters for their trust and encouragement.

It said, "You believed in me, you stood by me – and I will never forget that. I promise to be a leader who listens, who acts, and who always puts the people first. This victory is ours. Let's build the future together. Thank you for believing in me. I will not let you down."

Singh highlighted the importance of the event in supporting small agro-processors.

"We have about 30 agro-processors participating," Singh said. "This is the third or fourth year of this exhibition."

"The expo runs daily from 10 am to 7 pm, and I invite the public to come out and see what is happening. We have farmers, food consultants, Eximbank, and the Agricultural Development Bank here. If you are interested in the food, beverage or agro-industrial sector, this is the place to be."