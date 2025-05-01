Cops search for rape suspect

SOUTH Western Division police say an arrest is imminent for a suspect who allegedly raped a woman after she refused to have sex with him as payment for electronic items.

The incident happened on the afternoon of April 28.

The victim heard a knock on her front door, which was opened, and saw a man.

He asked her if she had the money to buy a phone and a TV they had previously arranged for her to purchase, and she said “No.”

She said he then told her that they could have sex in return for the phone, and began assaulting her.

After the ordeal, he walked away.

The police were notified, and the woman was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

CSI personnel PCs Pascall and Ramdass processed the scene. Other officers searched the area for the suspect without success.

WPC Charles is investigating.