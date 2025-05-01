Calypso reglobalisation: Rebranding, moving forward

Fire breathers during Chuck Gordon's performance of Look Tuh Press at the National Calypso Monarch finals, Dimanche Gras, Queens' Park Savannah, Port of Spain on March 2. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Energised by the 2023 theme, Reigniting the Calypso Magic, Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) president Ainsley King and the organisation's general council sought to create a cultural renaissance in the presentation of its operations in 2024.

In keeping with tradition, all nationals were invited to compete in the National Calypso Monarch competition and with the participation of international soca star, Machel Montano, this truly created a stir in the mindsets of the citizenry, stakeholders and calypso enthusiasts locally, regionally and internationally.

The Grand Stand at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain was almost filled to capacity, which had not been seen in several years. Montano copped the first prize.

The Apollo event

This sense of transformation ensued, with the conceptualisation of a vision to promote and further globalise our calypso artform.

TUCO’s collaboration with Montano and his team, as well as other international stakeholders, realised a successful presentation of an indefatigable cultural platform, entitled: TUCO Calypso Uptown Concert, which was held on September 2, 2024, at the historical Apollo Theatre in New York, US.

This event depicted a diverse high calibre of the different sub-genres of calypso.

The performances executed by the youths and elders in Calypso, evoked a sense of immense national pride from within and outside of the diaspora, especially the extempo segment which was well executed by the extempo champions – Winston "Gypsy" Peters, Phillip Murray (Black Sage) and Myron Bruce.

International soca champion Henry (Farmer Nappy), Devon Martin (Lyrikal), international soca chutney artistes Samraj Jaimungal (Rikki Jai) and Ravi B, the dynamic Olatunji Yearwood, nine-time Road March champion Austin Lyons (Super Blue), 2011 calypso monarch Karene Asche, veteran calypsonian Lord Nelson and Road March champion Mical Williams (Mical Teja), were all accompanied by the outstanding Oral Rodriguez and the Razor-Sharp Band.

The audience was transformed into a dancehall of jubilant flag wavers, because young and old could not resist the infectious calypsos being sung and performed by the legends of calypso and soca.

The experience which emanated from the Apollo encouraged the need for more effective results in 2025.

The major objective was to lift the standard of production with enhanced marketing strategies. With this in mind, promotions started early.

Rebranding of the calypso tents

The focus on the overall rebranding of the TUCO calypso tents saw physical transformational shifts of the Kaiso House from the Big Tent in the Queen’s Park Savannah to Radisson Hotel, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. Its new name, D’ Kaiso Dynasty Calypso Tent, which impacted beneficially in terms of product/space afforded the tent to feature a diverse product (calypso, groovy soca, soca chutney, the unique flavour of spoken-word and rapso).

Parking was no longer an issue and the feedback from a greater diversity of the audience was fantastic.

This year, there was an overall increase in attendance at the TUCO tents, especially from the elder citizenry.

Kaisorama event– Extempo/Freestyle, hosted at D’Kaiso Dynasty Tent, Radisson Hotel and it was sold out.

Kudos to Mc Morris Edwards and the management of the Birds Calypso Tent. They launched the Calypso Museum at WACK Radio Station.

Calypso Fiesta/Final/Junior Calypso Monarch and Road March competitions

Despite the early online sales of tickets for the TUCO competitions which saw an overall increase in attendance, the Calypso Fiesta (semi-final round of the TUCO National Calypso Monarch competition) was challenged with technical difficulties.

Commendations to the 40 competitors who withstood the test of time and the 11 who moved forward to the final.

The juniors showed their true creative mettle. Junior Calypso Monarch 2025, Xhaiden Darius, stole the show with a sterling performance which belied his eight years.

The Calypso Monarch final exhibited a bastion of outstanding performances from newcomers including Yung Bredda and 2025 Young King Squeezy Rankin.

Hats off to Helon Francis, 2025 National Calypso Monarch.

Even though TUCO would have hosted workshop training and briefing sessions with respect to the adjudicators and workers involved with the adjudication process of the Road March competition, an unfortunate incident occurred where one of the adjudicators, in an interview, said Montano was in the lead long before the competition was completed. TUCO took immediate steps and that adjudicator was promptly fired. TUCO humbly apologised for any inconveniences these incidents may have caused.

Way forward

As TUCO strives toward more inclusivity with its membership, some of the major objectives include promoting more zonal activities, such as zonal conventions, zonal competitions (all fours, humour, cooking etc) and calypso history month of activities and educational calypso platforms.

TUCO is now even more inspired to continue the promotion of Calypso music in the global market, with a special focus on expanding its reach and influence.

We are profoundly thankful for the contributions from all stakeholders involved, which went beyond financial support.

Such involvement has significantly enhanced the experience for both the performers and the audience, and this created an unforgettable season filled with the soul-stirring rhythms of calypso.

The TTCSI, of which TUCO remains a dedicated and longstanding member, is happy the organisation has been making its mark in the world of calypso, not only in the local, but in the regional and international space.

It takes vision and the willpower to host the annual festivities with such success and with the capacity to ensure that competition is at the centre.

This serves as a form of motivation to the founding fathers and also to the younger generation that there is a reward for supporting calypso.

As they propel further up the success ladder, the TTCSI remains that pillar to which they can lean to ensure their best interest is served at all times via our strong advocacy, lobbying, export and developmental capacity.

Long live kaiso.