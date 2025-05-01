BWIA takes flight: The birth of CAL

Caribbean Airlines planes at the tarmac at the Piarco International Airport. - File Photo

PART SIX

The delisting of BWIA shares from the TT Stock Exchange created quite a stir, especially among the private shareholders whose shareholdings were diluted to only 2.82 per cent of BWIA’s issued shares. This resulted in the minority shareholders losing directorships on the BWIA board.

Years later, the matter ended up in the courts but was never resolved to the satisfaction of the minority shareholders.

The Lok Jack board continued pursuing its mandate to restructure BWIA into a regional air carrier airline that is "efficient, safe, reliable and customer-oriented" which would in due course be open to participation from regional governments and the private sector.

In 2006, the London route operated by the Airbus A340 was terminated as it had become unprofitable mainly due to competition from British Airways.

The BWIA slots at Heathrow Airport were sold to British Airways for £5 million which became heaped in controversy.

The slots were grandfathered to BWIA as a former British colony.

To give effect to the regional airline concept, it was decided to change the name of the airline from BWIA to Caribbean Airlines.

The Lok Jack task force determined that a key imperative to transform BWIA into a viable entity was work-rule concessions by the four recognised unions.

During the privatisation process, the Acker Group and Loeb Partners agreed to the continuation of existing collective agreements in the new BWIA.

The Trinidad Airline Pilots Association (TALPA) represented the pilots, the Airline Superintendents Association (ASU) represented the middle management, the Communication and General Workers Trade Union (CATTU) represented the supervisory staff and the Aviation Communication and Allied Workers Union (ACAWU) represented the general staff that included mechanics, technicians, clerical and other support staff.

The unions’ contracts evolved over fifty years and contained provisions that impeded management’s prerogatives such as "consult and agree" which required union agreement on certain operational matters. More so, the company wanted to renegotiate annual leave, sick leave and overtime terms.

A major issue was TALPA/BWIA collective agreement clause on pilots' flight and duty times (FDT).

Airline FDT schemes are regulations that set limits on how long a flight crew can work and fly in a given period, and how much rest they must have.

These schemes are designed to reduce pilot fatigue and improve aviation safety. They include limitations on duty period length, flight time within a duty period and minimum rest requirements.

The FDT limits contained in the TALPA/BWIA collective agreement were more restrictive than the FDT limits prescribed in the Civil Aviation Act.

Regulations causing increased costs for hotel accommodation, ground transportation and allowances.

BWIA commenced negotiations with all four unions for work-rule concessions.

On September 8, 2006, BWIA announced that negotiations had failed and the airline would be shut down.

In that same month, Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) applied to the TTCAA for an air operators certificate (AOC) to conduct commercial air transport operations.

In late December 2006, the TTCAA issued CAL with an AOC.

On December 28, 2006, BWIA held its annual general meeting where shareholders were told the airline was insolvent and would be closed down and a new airline would be launched on January 1, 2007.

CAL commenced operations shortly after midnight on January 1, 2007, and the BWIA AOC was revoked.

There are some unsung heroes in the BWIA story.

They are Sir Lennox O'Reilly, Sir Anthony Wight, Lowell Yerex and Lady Margaret Rose Mary Young, wife of the then governor Sir Hubert Winthrop Young.

O’Reilly was one of the three directors of the first BWIA board and its first chairman. Other members were Wight and Yerex who was the managing director.

South African-born O’Reilly moved to Trinidad as a young man and got involved in business, politics and sports.

He was the key organiser of TT’s first Olympic Committee in 1944.

Wight was a very successful entrepreneur whose father Henry was one of the founders of the Alstons Company.

He built the first clay block factory in Longdenville and the Carib brewery in Champ Fleurs.

During World War I, Wight flew for the Royal Air Force and fought against the Germans.

Wright’s grandson Anthony, later became a pilot with BWIA and was a captain on the Lockheed L1011-500 aircraft for seven years.

On September 1, 1939, Germany invaded Poland, after which the UK and France declared war on Germany.

In December 1941, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, causing the US to enter the war against Japan and Germany.

Supply ships travelled from North America to Europe via Aruba and Curacao which were critical to the allied war effort during World War II due to their oil refineries, which provided a significant portion of the fuel supply. The islands faced attacks from German submarines attempting to disrupt this critical supply.

Defence of the islands was taken over by US forces in 1942.

The war against the German submarines in the southern Caribbean was fought from Trinidad where the 23rd Antisubmarine Squadron was deployed at Edinburgh Field, Chaguanas using North American B-25 Mitchell aircraft armed with 75mm cannons.

Opened in 1942, Edinburgh Field later renamed Carlsen Field, was intended solely as an overflow facility for Air Transport Command transport aircraft headed for nearby Wallerfield. However, it grew into an enormous sprawling complex with three parallel paved runways – 5000 x 150 ft / 5000 x 150 ft / 2000 x 300 ft and an Airship operating area that made it physically larger than all the other airbases in Trinidad, being used by both Army and Navy aircraft.

Additionally, the US Navy maintained a naval station at Chaguaramas in Trinidad.

During the war, German submarines sunk approximately 400 merchant ships in the Caribbean Sea that were transporting essential supplies to Europe.

The visionary Lady Young, a daring aviatrix, understood the implications of submarine warfare on oceanic travel in the Caribbean and across the Atlantic.

This prompted her to invite Yerex to form an airline (BWIA) together with Wight and O’Reily to provide air connectivity between the Caribbean and Europe through North America.

Unbeknownst to many, the road from Barataria to Port of Spain through the Morvant hills was named after her.