$200,000 stolen from under teacher's mattress

TABLELAND police are investigating the theft of more than $200,000 from beneath a teacher’s mattress.

The 43-year-old teacher locked all the doors and windows in her home on Sisters Road, before leaving around 7.25 am on April 30.

She returned around 12.30 pm and saw the house had been ransacked.

The woman then saw the burglar proofing on two windows had been tampered with and both windows open.

She went to her bedroom and realised that $230,000 which was hidden beneath her mattress was missing.

Her CCTV system was also stolen along with a titanium watch valued US$1,500, an Apple iPad worth $6,000, and a PlayStation 5 valued $7,500.

Police say they found evidence at the scene to help their investigation.

Meanwhile, police in Barrackpore are searching for the person who stole electronic equipment from the Saraswatee Prakash Mandir.

A member of the mandir left the building at around 10 am on April 28, and returned on April 30, at around 5 pm.

She saw one of the temple’s windows open and a garbage bag with grocery items outside the door.

After checking she noticed extension cords, 12 microphones, and a speaker box were missing, while a studio light, music mixer and donation box were found in a grassy area nearby.

WPC Mohammed has been assigned to the case.