Young resigns as PNM chairman

Stuart Young acknowledges reporters as he left Balisier House, in Port of Spain on January 11 after the party's general council meeting. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

OUTGOING prime minister Stuart Young has resigned as PNM chairman.

His resignation came hours before a PNM General Council meeting at the party's Balisier House headquarters, Port of Spain on April 30.

In a signed letter to PNM general secretary Foster Cummings, Young said, "After reflection yesterday, I have today, tendered my resignation as chairman of the PNM, effective immediately.

Young thanked the PNM's membership for the opportunity to have served as chairman from December 2022 to date.

He pledged to continue to serve as the PNM's Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP.

"I give my commitment to continue to advocate our cause and hold the opposition (UNC) to account on behalf of my constituents, my party and the citizens in the parliament as we move forward. "

Incumbent PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley announced before the meeting he will resign from this post effective May 1.

Rowley resigned as prime minister on March 16.

Young succeeded him on March 17 and announced the general election date one day later.

The UNC won the April 28 general election 26-13-2.

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will be sworn in as prime minister at President's House, St Ann's, on May 1.