UWI congratulates Persad-Bissessar

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

The University of the West Indies (UWI) has congratulated Kamla Persad-Bissessar on her return as prime minister.

In a congratulatory message on April 30, Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the St Augustine campus, expressed pride that yet another UWI graduate had achieved such distinction.

On behalf of the campus community and in her personal capacity, Antoine lauded Persad-Bissessar’s historic return as TT’s first and only female prime minister.

She said Persad-Bissessar had once again etched her name into the annals of the nation’s political legacy. She emphasised the deep and vital partnership between the campus and government.

“The St Augustine campus as a proud partner in national development and a major contributor to the intellectual and social advancement of our twin-island Republic, warmly congratulates Prime Minister-elect Persad-Bissessar.

“The campus notes her stated goals of enhanced inclusiveness, sustainability and greater social equity, important strategic objectives of The UWI.

“Her election provides a renewed opportunity for deeper collaboration between The UWI and the Government of TT, our largest contributor and most valued stakeholder.”

Expressing pride that yet another UWI graduate will be assuming a position of distinguished leadership in the country, Antoine underscored the long-established role the university has played as the intellectual and leadership engine of the Caribbean.

She noted it has produced the majority of the region’s political leaders, alongside an expansive network of global change-makers – heads of state, global thought leaders, scientists, creatives and entrepreneurs who are advancing the region and making their mark on the Caribbean and beyond.”

In a direct message to Persad-Bissessar, she said, “Our country is at a pivotal moment. We, along with the rest of the world, face complex and interconnected challenges.

“As we look with hope to the future, armed with a wealth of expertise, The UWI stands ready to expand our collaboration and support your government through bold, strategic and evidence-based contributions to education policy, youth development, food security, technological advancement, citizen security, research and innovation.

“We are confident that with your experience and vision this will be a winning partnership for continued progress.

“The UWI St. Augustine looks forward to working closely with your incoming administration to advance a strong platform and a shared agenda of genuine social and economic development for our beloved nation of Trinidad and Tobago.”